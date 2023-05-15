51pc of remote workers say they miss out on company culture, Grow Remote poll

Gen Z workers were much more likely than older workers to believe remote and hybrid work benefit career advancement.

A survey of 1,236 workers in Ireland by Grow Remote and National Broadband Ireland (NBI) found that employers need to do more to make remote and hybrid workers part of company culture.

Grow Remote is a social enterprise that advocates for better remote-working options in Ireland.

More than half (57pc) of workers polled by Grow Remote and NBI said that remote working offers them better access to job opportunities. However, 51pc felt employers need to ensure that remote and hybrid workers are more included in company culture.

The survey also included 71 Grow Remote members. The figure rose to 78pc among members of the non-profit.

One in four workers (25pc) believe it is a major risk that remote and hybrid workers feel less included in company culture, and nearly the same amount (23pc) feel remote working will have a negative or very negative impact on their career advancement.

Despite these negative findings, younger workers surveyed said they believe remote and hybrid working is very positive for their career advancement.

More than half (55pc) of Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) workers believe remote and hybrid working will have a positive impact on their career advancement compared to just 23pc of those aged 45 to 54.

Gen Z was the only age group where a majority of respondents agreed remote working benefits career advancement.

“Amongst older age groups in business there is a perception that remote or hybrid working can impact negatively on important factors such as career development. Women are also less likely than men to believe remote working has a positive impact on career advancement. This clearly demonstrates that important cultural shifts are needed in the workforce if we’re to harness the potential of remote working to benefit employees, employers and the wider community,” said Joanne Mangan of Grow Remote.

Mangan added that she and her Grow Remote colleagues regularly hear from company leaders that remote work can negatively impact the career development of younger workers in the early stages of their careers.

“But this research clearly shows that younger workers do not share this perception. This research also shows that the appetite to continue working remotely remains strong across the workforce, with the main factors proving to be a better work-life balance, greater flexibility, reduced commuting times, cost savings and reduced stress.”

