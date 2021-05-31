Ireland’s first remote working hub network is now live

The Connected Hubs Network already has 66 hubs on board across the country with this number expected to rise to more than 100 by the end of the year.

As part of Ireland’s five-year rural strategy, the first national network of remote working hubs has officially gone live today (31 May).

Launched by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, TD, the Connected Hubs Network aims to make remote working more accessible across the country by creating a network of co-working and hot-desking hubs.

Around 66 hubs are already signed up to the network and are accessible to remote workers via an online map. More than 100 expected by the end of 2021.

The National Hub Network Working Group has identified and mapped almost 400 remote working hubs across the country in total, which will be invited to join the national network and create a shared infrastructure.

Humphreys said remote working is a key commitment of the Government’s rural strategy and it is determined to make remote working a permanent and viable reality for thousands of people.

“Throughout this pandemic, so many of us have experienced the benefits of remote working – reduced commutes, more time spent with your family, increased footfall in towns, a lower carbon footprint,” she said.

“The Connected Hubs Network provides the perfect opportunity for workers and employers to embrace a blended working model, and to find the balance of hub, home and office working that works best for them.”

At the end of April, the Government announced a €5m fund for the network, allowing existing hubs to expand facilities such as broadband connections, hot desks, improved IT and upgrades to disability access.

The Government is also developing new hubs through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“I would urge all existing or new hubs to become members of Connected Hubs. In addition to availing of the excellent platform and supports unveiled today, by having your details included in the National Hub Survey you can help Government to identify the scale of our nation’s remote working infrastructure. This information will help to guide and inform future investment decisions,” said Humphreys.