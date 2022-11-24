Number of remote working hubs in Ireland to pass 300 by end of 2022

At the first National Hubs summit in Athlone, it was revealed that 5,500 remote workers benefitted from free hot-desks on the Connected Hubs voucher scheme.

A series of new remote working initiatives were announced at the launch of Ireland’s first National Hub Summit, which took place today (24 November) in Athlone.

The summit was organised to celebrate Ireland’s embrace of remote working hubs. The Government confirmed at the summit that more than 10,000 people will have registered with the Connected Hubs network by the end of the year.

It was also confirmed that the number of remote working hubs in the Connected Hubs network will pass the 300 mark next week.

The Connected Hubs’ online platform was launched in May 2021 to allow people to choose from a network of remote working hubs and hot-desks around the country.

More than 5,500 free hot-desks were provided in hubs across the country thanks to the Connected Hubs voucher scheme which is running until the end of this year.

As well as these milestones, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the start of a new pilot scheme to match employers and employees to specific hubs.

The scheme will start in early 2023. It will introduce the concept of remote workers as ‘anchor tenants’ and the use of Connected Hubs as a second workplace for staff, with companies encouraged to form arrangements with hub managers.

In addition, each local authority outside of Dublin is being given a budget of up to €50,000 to promote their county to remote workers.

Speaking at the summit, which brought businesses, hub managers and policy makers together, Humphreys said remote working was now “an everyday reality for thousands of workers and businesses, across this state.”

“We have made extraordinary strides in terms of remote working. My department alone has invested over €100m in developing state-of-the-art remote working facilities in every county in Ireland.

“Today’s summit is about bringing all the key stakeholders together – the hub users, remote workers themselves, policy makers, government agencies and most importantly, businesses.”

Humphreys added that the summit was an opportunity for those present to think about the next stage for Irish remote workers. She said she wanted to think about encouraging companies to provide a stipend for remote workers to cover the costs associated with using the hubs.

