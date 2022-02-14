Research highlights importance of social chat for hybrid and remote teams

Communication over video conferencing channels is more formal than in-person interactions, researchers from SFI’s Adapt and D-Real centres found.

New research investigating the impact that hybrid working methods such as video conferencing has had on workers and the way they communicate has found that social chat is vital for workplace wellness.

Researchers from two of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) research centres, the Adapt centre for AI driven digital content technology and the Research Training in Digitally-Enhanced Reality D-Real centre have been looking into how workplace communication has changed since the pandemic.

The research acknowledges the importance of ‘social talk’ or ‘watercooler conversation’ as being key to workers’ well-being. It provides recommendations as to how communication can be a feature of hybrid and remote workers’ lives too.

A report on the researchers’ findings was published in the Human Computer Interaction journal. It outlines that the researchers did a study on video conferencing and how it impacted communication between colleagues.

Ten groups of English speakers were recruited from five research institutes in The Netherlands, Austria and Ireland via email and snowball sampling.

Observations were carried out on workers as they conducted meetings using video conferencing tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams between August and September 2020.

Participants were asked to engage in a multi-party social conversational session with colleagues. After this, each participant completed a semi-structured interview reflecting on their remote social interactions with colleagues while working from home, as well as their experience in the study.

The study found that video conferencing influenced the dynamics and topics of workplace social conversations, as well as the role these conversations played in maintaining pre-existing relationships and forming new ones.

Lead author of the study and researcher at D-Real, Anna Bleakley, said the study provided some key guidelines on how to encourage social talk between colleagues when working remotely. “Firstly we should try and follow in-person trends and make time to chat at the start and end of more formal meetings either in the form of a breakout session or in the virtual meeting room itself,” she said.

“Secondly, individuals need to accept that multitasking takes place. Thirdly, due to the online nature of video conferencing tools like Zoom, people can socially engage with others outside of their immediate team. Managers should support this by creating shared social opportunities or activities for individuals to engage with each other right across an organisation.”

“Finally, group size matters and can affect levels of social talk and the conversational experience. With large numbers of people on Zoom it is harder to support the natural side-conversations we see in large in-person group chats as well as becoming much more difficult for people to find common ground on which to contribute to a conversation,” Bleakley added.

According to Dr Benjamin Cowan from the Adapt centre, the research “is an important first step in understanding how colleagues maintain collegial ties” while working remotely.

Communication over video conferencing channels is more formal than in-person interactions, the researchers pointed out. The research also highlighted that video conferencing tends to lead to speakers interrupting each other less. There was a reduction in side conversations.

Cowan predicted that the post-pandemic workplace “will likely see a more hybrid approach to working and remote teams will be more commonplace.”

He added that important interactions between colleagues should not be lost to remote working as informal ‘watercooler’ chats provided motivation to workers.

