New initiative to provide specialist skills for space industry in Ireland

A new initiative is aiming to provide specialised training for companies working within the space industry in Ireland.

The Skillnet Ireland division that focuses on training for the space industry has partnered with Newry-based Resonate Testing to deliver a course on vibration and shock testing.

These are hugely important elements of testing within the space industry, among other sectors.

Space Industry Skillnet specifically approached Resonate Testing to deliver a specialised training programme in this area. During a two-day training course, the aim is to provide participants with an understanding of vibration and shock testing and hands-on experience.

It is suitable for engineers, project and programme leads or anyone who needs to understand vibration and shock testing, or who wants to upskill in these areas.

The first in a series of training sessions recently took place at Resonate Testing’s facility, where six different companies from across Ireland availed of the course.

Resonate Testing is a commercial testing company that works with clients in a range of sectors, including the space industry.

It has tested parts for major projects including the James Webb Space Telescope and the European Space Agency’s Lunar Pathfinder spacecraft, to ensure equipment can survive the harsh environments of launch and space travel.

Conor Barry, test engineer at Resonate Testing, is overseeing the training course. “When Space Industry Skillnet approached us about providing a training course on vibration and shock testing at the end of 2021, we were delighted to participate,” he said.

“Not only is this a fantastic opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise in shock and vibration testing, but it has the potential to ensure quicker turnaround times in the future for tests from our customers that have attended the course.”

Tom Mallon, Resonate Testing managing director who supports the training and upskilling side, said the company looks forward to taking advantage of its strategic location by offering the training to companies based in the UK, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Witnessing the benefits for participants, we call upon Northern Ireland’s regional development and investment bodies to follow a similar approach and actively support the upskilling of the workforce to enable the region to compete on the global stage,” he said.

The course was funded by Skillnet Ireland through the Irish Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, with contribution from the network members of Space Industry Skillnet.

Space Industry Skillnet’s goal is that subsequent training events will include companies from across the island and further afield.

