Careers
Revolut rolls out permanent flexible working options to staff

3 hours ago61 Views

The fintech will set up a number of collaborative spaces called RevLabs, allowing staff to benefit from face-to-face interactions.

Revolut is the latest in a line of companies to announce a long-term remote working strategy in response to Covid-19. The fintech said it is planning to move to permanent flexible working in Dublin and other hubs, and hopes to offer more flexibility to its 2,000-strong global workforce.

The shift will see each of the company’s offices turned into “flexible collaborative spaces”, Revolut said. These spaces will be called RevLabs and 70pc of each one will be dedicated to collaboration and teamwork. Employees will be allowed to choose when and how often they want to work from home or in a RevLab.

The fintech said it had surveyed employees on their experiences of working remotely for the past number of months. It reported that 98pc said they had adapted well and that 90pc of team leaders said performance hadn’t changed. However, 65pc of staff also said they would enjoy the opportunity to come into an office sometimes.

RevLabs

RevLabs will feature spaces for creative thinking, training and knowledge exchange, external meetings and dedicated quiet zones.

According to Revolut, these flexible working spaces will also help in terms of “rapid headcount growth”. In addition to the existing office spaces, new RevLabs will be established in locations Revolut hasn’t explored previously.

The company told Siliconrepublic.com that it has almost 460 vacancies around the world at the moment, 16 of which are in Ireland. Its Dublin team has 41 employees and the majority of these were hired and onboarded entirely remotely.

Revolut’s vice-president of people, Jim MacDougall, said: “Our people have told us that they really love the better balance they’ve achieved by working from home.

“But they said they missed colleagues and the chance to collaborate face-to-face on key projects and to balance the convenience of home with the camaraderie of the office. RevLabs offers everyone the best of both worlds.

“We’ll be completing the flexible working policy over the coming months to be attractive to our current colleagues and the hundreds who will be joining us as we grow around the world.”

