Ryanair, MTU and SETU offer supports to aspiring engineers

One apprenticeship and two scholarships make three inviting career opportunities for those just starting out.

Ryanair recently announced that it will be recruiting candidates to join its four-year Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship programme scheduled to start this September.

The company runs the programme in conjunction with the College of Further Education and Training in Shannon and Technological University Dublin (TUD).

According to Ryanair, the programme includes both hands-on and classroom-based learning, through which successful candidates can qualify for a B1 or B2 European Union Aviation Safety Agency Part 66 Aircraft Maintenance License and be eligible to certify Ryanair’s more than 600-aircraft fleet.

Initially, candidates will be required to spend time in Shannon, Stansted in the UK or Bergamo in Italy before making their way to Dublin for hands-on studying at TUD.

In Dublin, apprentices will be working with experienced aircraft engineers, learning to provide engineering maintenance to Ryanair’s fleet. The closing date to apply for the programme is 31 March.

Scholarship to honour electrical engineering pioneer

Munster Technological University (MTU), with the support of the Irish American Partnership, has announced four scholarships for students enrolled in the bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering honours programme at the university in the next academic year.

The scholarship was announced to honour the accomplishments and legacy of Larry Poland, an emeritus fellow and the former head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Cork Institute of Technology (now MTU). The award will provide a scholarship of €2,500 per student for four students, totalling to €10,000 per annum, with funding provided for five years.

Poland pioneered the development of electronic and computer engineering education in Ireland, introducing the first computer engineering programme in the country more than 50 years ago.

He was also hugely active in developing strong links between academia and industry and was a founding member of the Cork Electronics Industry Association, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

The Larry Poland Electronic Engineering Scholarship is funded through the Irish American Partnership Scholars programme by Rob Short, a graduate of Cork Regional Technical College, who was a corporate VP with Microsoft for 20 years. He credits Poland with making a pivotal contribution to his education.

“Larry’s contribution to the tech industry in Ireland cannot be overstated,” Short said.

He worked “tirelessly to bridge the gap between industry and academia long before it became fashionable. Even as he hobnobbed with CEOs and ministers, Larry never lost his passion and focus for his students.

“Truly an inspiration to all of us.”

SETU wants to plug local brain drain

Meanwhile, the South East Technological University (SETU), in collaboration with the Engineering the South East Cluster and its automation sub-group, announced a multi-company automation scholarship called ‘Autom8’.

The scholarship is being offered in partnership with MSD Ireland, Integer, Teva, Sanofi and Bausch + Lomb and aims to attract and support students pursuing automation and robotics engineering careers, while addressing the region’s growing demand for skilled professionals in industry.

The scholarship is open to students who are enrolling on SETU’s Bachelor of Engineering in Automation Engineering degree at its Waterford campus and the Bachelor of Robotics and Automated Systems degree in its Carlow campus.

Each participating company will provide a €2,000 annual contribution towards a student’s educational expenses, along with access to paid summer work, a third-year industrial placement and a dedicated industry mentor.

“The Autom8 scholarship is set to enhance local career opportunities, reduce brain drain and strengthen industry-academic collaboration,” said Stephen Rooney, the cluster manager of Engineering the South East, SETU.

While Edmond Connolly, the manager of the South East Regional Skills Forum, said that SETU and Engineering the South East are encouraging interested second-level students to “apply and seize this opportunity to advance their careers in automation engineering within a thriving local industry”.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.