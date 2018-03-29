Throughout the month of March, we focused on the vibrant city of Belfast. Here’s what you need to know.

With the rapid growth of science and technology sectors across the globe, there are so many more sci-tech hubs dotted around.

Capital cities are of course a natural habitat for economic growth, but the saturation in these areas means hubs have spread out across the world.

Belfast encapsulates the best of both. As the capital city of Northern Ireland and one of the three biggest cities on the island of Ireland, it definitely has the natural status that brings with it opportunities for top talent.

With slower, more measured growth and saturation compared to Dublin, Belfast has a lot of benefits to offer. As for investment and tech growth, the city is punching well above its weight in the best possible way.

Throughout the month of March, we have taken a closer look at all that Belfast has to offer. Through our analysis, it’s clear to see that disruptive tech is very strong there and the city has a solid, productive development community.

There has also been significant growth in the financial sector, and that’s evident from major players such as Allstate, Citigroup and Liberty IT.

But perhaps one of Belfast’s biggest USPs is its significant evolution in cybersecurity. Not only is it home to some of the leading infosec companies, but it is on track to become a global innovation hub for cybersecurity, supporting thousands of jobs.

With all this in mind, it’s no wonder that top talent is moving to the Northern Ireland capital. Anyone living there already will anecdotally tell you they’ve noticed the busier car parks and the increasing frequency of cranes across the skyline.

But is it getting saturated? Far from it. Despite the continuing growth of companies and sectors in the city, there is still plenty of room for increasing talent opportunities for those interested in making the move.

If you want to know more about Belfast, we’ve covered everything from the hottest tech jobs and what it’s like to live there, to the city’s strong start-up scene.

We also have a personal account of what it’s like to relocate from Dublin to Belfast, and we’ve given you a list of who to follow to keep you up to date.

You can find links to our Belfast city guides below.

Priced out of Dublin? Belfast has become a major sci-tech hub on the island of Ireland and it’s catching up to the capital fast.

Liberty IT’s William Hamilton spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about the talent shortage, the city’s tech scene and how to succeed in the industry.

Belfast has its eye on the future and is bubbling with entrepreneurial promise, as these 16 young start-ups demonstrate.

Here’s what you need to know about the hottest jobs and average salaries in the city.

We’re looking at what it’s actually like to live in the city if you’re thinking of moving there.

Relocating for work can be a big decision, even if it’s not a huge distance.

Beef up your Twitter news feed with some of the top people from your new home.

Belfast City Hall. Image: Ana Candida/Shutterstock

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.