Over the course of February, we zoomed in on the vibrant city of Bristol. Here’s what you need to know.

Tech talent moves around all the time. There are so many opportunities out there, and a global need for tech workers means that relocating for work is not uncommon.

But, for those who relocate to other tech hubs and cities, they still need to know what to expect from their new home. Over the month of February, Siliconrepublic.com zoomed in on the exciting city of Bristol to find out what a potential tech worker moving there might expect.

We looked at the city’s sci-tech ecosystem as a whole to find out why it was one of the top tech destinations in the UK.

With help from Hays, we also took a closer look at Bristol’s average salaries and the jobs that are most in demand within the city’s tech sector.

Our editor John Kennedy examined Bristol’s start-up scene and found 17 phenomenal start-ups you need to know about.

Tech talent will need to know these things if they’re thinking about working there, but they’ll also want to know what their life will be like in their new home. After all, your whole life won’t be just about work.

With this in mind, we took a closer look at Bristol’s accommodation costs, the kind of amenities that are there and the type of social life you can expect.

Finally, while we wanted to give you the most comprehensive city guide possible, nothing can quite measure up to the unique insights Bristolians can give you. So, we rounded up 10 top sci-tech influencers from Bristol that will further your education about the city.

You can find links to our Bristol city guides below.

Thought to be one of the most vibrant technology hubs in the UK, Bristol is a top destination for tech talent.

Bristol is one of the UK’s foremost tech ecosystems, with some amazing young companies that have the potential to become global brands.

Relocating to Bristol? We’re looking at what it’s actually like to live in the south-west city, if you decide to move there for work.

If you’re thinking of relocating to Bristol for a tech job, you might want to know what’s in demand.

From lifestyle advice to the top influencers in sci-tech, we’ve rounded up 10 people you should get to know from the Bristol area, including the photographer who took the picture at the top of this article.

