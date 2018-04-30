As the sun sets on our focus on Bournemouth, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about relocating to the tech-focused town.

While sci-tech hubs naturally started out as capital cities around the world, that is no longer the case.

There is so much more opportunity around the UK than London, and so much more happening in the Irish sci-tech space outside of Dublin.

There is also a lot more to the global sphere of tech than Silicon Valley.

With that in mind, our sci-tech hub guide is taking us around the world to some of the lesser-known hotspots to shine a light on the exciting innovation and opportunities that are there.

For the month of April, that focus was on Bournemouth. Once considered a sleepy seaside town to retire to, it is now a hive of tech companies, creative digital agencies and young tech talent.

Plus, it still has all the benefits of being a seaside town – so, those who are thinking of moving their tech career to Bournemouth, will enjoy an average of 7.7 hours of sunshine in the summer months.

With the town rising through the ranks as a global tech hub, you will see a number of big names within the sci-tech and finance space based there, including JP Morgan, Siemens, Liverpool Victoria and aerospace giant Cobham.

Its local universities also nurture skills within cybersecurity, visual effects and computer animation.

According to the Tech Nation Report released in 2017, nearly 16,000 people are employed in digital technology, with an average advertised digital salary of just below £40,000.

It’s not just big financial firms and digital agencies that support the tech sector, though, as budding start-ups are also offering up innovative ideas on a daily basis.

If you want to know everything there is to know about Bournemouth’s sci-tech ecosystem, its hottest tech jobs, top influencers and leading start-ups, check out our coverage below.

