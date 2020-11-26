CSO report: Managerial equality lagging in Irish workplaces

The fifth United Nations SDGs report shows that Ireland had almost twice as many men in managerial roles than women last year.

According to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this week, gender inequality is still a problem in workplaces across Ireland. The data was published in the fifth UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) report to assess the country’s progress towards 2030 targets.

The report shows that for the past six years, women have occupied a steady 45pc of roles in many industries. However, just 34pc of managers were women this year compared with the 66pc that were men. Of the women working as managers and directors, 46pc of those were between 25 and 34 years of age.

The figures also pointed to inequalities in farm ownership. Between 2002 and 2016, the number of farms owned by women grew from 10.7pc to just 11.7pc.

UN SDGs

There are 17 goals in total, spanning quality education, climate action, clean energy, wellbeing, eliminating hunger and more. The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has just launched a sustainability network and roadmap for green and inclusive programming in line with the SDGs, for example.

Other initiatives include An Post’s target of zero waste to landfill, which it achieved a year ahead of schedule, and Vodafone’s responsibility targets across diversity, energy and youth skills for 2025.

Mind the gap

Women’s business group Network Ireland has highlighted the stark contrast between the SDG report’s figures and the significant achievements women are making across sectors. The organisation’s president, Louisa Meehan, said: “This is the latest in a series of recent reports showing the gap that persists between women and men’s career prospects in Ireland.

“At a time when we’re hearing about the pioneering talents of an Irish-born woman working on a coronavirus vaccine and an Irish university appointing a woman as its president, it’s high time businesses across the board began realising the full potential of the other half of the workforce.”

Meehan added that as companies look ahead to 2021, supporting women should be a priority: “Businesses and employers must give women the support, training and experience they need to help them play their vital role in the next steps.”

The CSO, Ordnance Survey Ireland and Environment Systems Research Institute officially monitor Ireland’s SDG progress. The information is uploaded to the Geohive platform.