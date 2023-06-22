What did Sequoia Capital’s interactive tech talent finder say about Dublin?

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has built an interactive Atlas tool designed to show recruiters whereabouts in Europe they are most likely to find people with specific tech skills.

Sequoia Capital’s Atlas tool was created to act as a guide to some of Europe’s tech hubs, such as Paris, London and Dublin. It was launched today (22 June). According to its data on Dublin, Ireland’s “forgiving tax scheme” is a major draw for tech companies of all stripes. Dublin ranks first in per-capita density for engineering skills above any other major city in the study that informed the tool’s compilation. The Irish capital also ranks first in talent density for data science, AI, finance, security and server and cloud specialists.

Dublin has “standout density” for systems, DevOps, front-end and application development. As well as all that, the Irish capital’s tech population is “highly engaged” with GitHub. Almost three-quarters (73pc) of the city’s tech workers are listed on the database and they are more likely than the European average to be listed as highly-rated.

Unsurprisingly, tech giants like Meta and Amazon are the most prolific employers here, but the data did make reference to the six Irish unicorns and 2,091 start-ups.

In its examination of the hiring and business landscape in Dublin, the Atlas data found that tech workers here are, on average, “typically content in their jobs”. Only 7pc are open to new roles, which is just over half the European average. Dublin’s downfall was its high cost of living, which is 35pc higher than the European average.

All of this information can be accessed on Sequoia Atlas’s website.

Europe is a hub for AI

In addition to the data on Dublin and other individual cities, Atlas carries information about the general tech skills breakdown in Europe. It says there are about 3m software engineers in the region working in 14 different skills areas – ie DevOps, systems, cloud, AI, data science.

While London, Paris and Berlin have the highest volume of engineers, they are not the centre of it all when it comes to tech talent in Europe. Helsinki and Vilnius have the highest concentration of talent in gaming and graphics. Gothenburg in Sweden is a hub for systems engineers and the German cities Stuttgart and Munich are hotspots for drones, robotics and autonomous vehicles.

As a whole, Europe is a major centre for AI skills, with the region boasting a significant concentration of highly educated AI practitioners relative to its overall engineering talent pool: 30pc higher than in the US and three times as high as China’s. This means Europe is forecast to become a major player in AI, Sequoia Capital reckons.

