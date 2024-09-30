Significant reskilling needed for Ireland’s biopharma sector

Patrice Thornton discusses the evolution of the biopharma landscape, the need for major reskilling and where the future of the industry may be heading.

The biopharma sector is at the core of Ireland’s economy, with figures showing that in 2022, it accounted for 32pc of Irish industrial exports, standing at a value of more than €42bn. Employing almost 50,000 people directly, with a further 21,000 needed by 2027, it’s a thriving sector. However, with demand comes supply need and Ireland’s biopharma industry is facing a significant skills gap.

Earlier this year, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, welcomed a report from the Expert Group on Future Skills Needs (EGFSN), which explored Ireland’s biopharma sector and its upwards trajectory. Burke noted that while it is a positive sign that the sector is booming, it is crucial that Ireland “rises to the challenge of providing the educated and trained workers needed to support this growth”.

For Patrice Thornton, the vice-president of human resources for EMEA, APAC and global talent management at US pharmaceutical company PTC Therapeutics, “Ireland, along with other global hubs, is experiencing the effects of major trends shaping the macro-economic environment”.

She said factors such as digitalisation, automation and AI are reshaping the industry and, as additional focus is given to sustainability efforts and changes around regulation, talent development and sector skill requirements are likely to change too.

“Meeting the skills demand in STEM is crucial for Ireland to maximise opportunities for growth. Alongside developing advanced therapies, traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing remains a significant source of skills demanded both nationally and internationally,” Thornton told SiliconRepublic.com.

Future needs

Research suggests that, to meet biopharma skill demands, a staggering 46,000 people may potentially have to upskill or reskill, with Thornton noting that graduates in particular could struggle with the industry’s preference for previous experience. “Collaborative, innovative strategies need to be adopted by industry and academia for set projects. Industry lectures, site visits, reimagined traditional apprenticeships and work placements can help to bridge the gap,” she said.

“Not all future recruitment into the sector will consist of new graduates sourced domestically and a notable proportion of available positions will need to be filled by more experienced personnel, while others will be filled by recruitment from other sectors and/or from abroad. Upskilling and reskilling of staff in existing roles will also be a significant part of addressing this demand.”

In line with the findings from the EGFSN report, she is of the opinion that more needs to be done to encourage young people to consider a career in the biopharma sector. STEM, she says, should be nurtured from an early age, at primary and secondary school level. Additionally, underrepresented groups need to be a priority, to ensure equal access to opportunities within the life sciences.

“In Ireland, women from socially, economically disadvantaged backgrounds are not accessing STEM careers due to a myriad of factors, including a lack of role models.” Research suggests that representation has not improved significantly since a 2018 survey indicating only one-quarter of employees in STEM-related fields are women. “As they say, if she can’t see it, she can’t be it,” said Thornton.

Hard and soft skills

Both the EGFSN report and Thornton emphasise the importance of transversal or soft skills, that is, the attributes that can transcend industries and be applied throughout your work and life. Thornton however, would deter people from regarding so-called soft skills as being in any way ‘less than’, when compared to hard skills.

“There is no such thing as a ‘soft skill’. Long mislabelled as ‘soft’, these skills are the bedrock of effective leadership. It’s high time we abandon the outdated term and embrace its true essence, professional skills. In today’s complex and interconnected business world, these skills are more crucial than ever.”

While technical skills will always get your foot in the door, for Thornton, the ‘poorly named’ soft skills are the glue that bind together employees, teams and businesses, creating a sense of career durability and building a foundation of trust amid a strong company culture.

Thornton herself did not start out in the pharma or HR sector. Having studied finance, history and economics, working primarily in administration and finance, she found the responsibilities of her role shifted over time, until she manoeuvred herself into the position she holds now.

Transversal or soft skills give employees the power to amass new talents over time and make themselves a Jack or Jackie of all trades. For Thornton, this will be crucial for professionals operating within biopharma, as she explained “technical capabilities can only take you so far. To really soar, you need skills that are harder to measure but are critical to success”.

Ultimately, according to Thornton, as the demand for highly skilled pharma professionals increases, employers will have to adopt a flexible and future-focused approach to education, qualifications and employee development to fill the talent gap.

“The pharmaceutical sector, known for its rapid evolution, emphasises the need to continuously upskill its workforce. To thrive in this dynamic industry, collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, industry partners and academic institutions is crucial.”

