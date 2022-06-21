Skillnet and IDA Ireland target FDI with new talent development scheme

Through its business network, Skillnet Ireland already supports some 1,000 multinational companies in Ireland.

IDA Ireland and Skillnet Ireland are working together on a strategy designed to help FDI companies looking to attract and retain talent here.

The two Government agencies have already successfully piloted a strategic talent development programme. The scheme is now running for companies from sectors such as financial services, biopharmaceutical, aviation communications, manufacturing and software development.

The partnership combines IDA Ireland’s business development and support services for FDI companies with Skillnet’s talent development offering. The skills agency has 73 networks nationwide. Together, the two agencies will help companies future-proof their workforces.

According to Lynda Boylan, head of strategic partnerships at Skillnet Ireland, the partnership builds on the work Skillnet has already done with its business networks, which support approximately 1,000 multinational companies in Ireland.

“The global pandemic, growing digitalisation of work practices and the need for organisations to become more sustainable, have brought into sharper focus the need for [multinational companies] to ensure they are resourced with the right talent to support both short- and long-term business growth,” said Boylan.

Speaking at the launch of the strategic partnership today (21 June) Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Robert Troy, TD, said that the initiative would prove to be “an important step to ensure Ireland remains an attractive and competitive place to live, work, and invest”.

“In our current global environment, with rapid digitalisation and the need to be more environmentally sustainable, the talent and skills needed to stay apace with these important developments are continuously evolving, and it is vital that businesses can efficiently and effectively fulfil these needs,” Troy added.

Mary Buckley, executive director at IDA Ireland, said the partnership would support IDA’s clients to “build a robust approach to long-term talent development”. She said that the IDA client companies that had participated in the programme were “already realising added value to their operations”.

Skillnet Ireland has previously teamed up with IDA Ireland and TU Dublin to develop its Transform programme. Transform is an accredited course designed to help companies equip their staff with automation and tech skills. Last year, Skillnet invested €1m to bring the programme to a wider network of businesses in Ireland.

