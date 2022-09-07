Skillnet Ireland’s new course will train wind turbine technicians

With Ireland experiencing a skills shortage in the wind energy sector, Skillnet Ireland is hoping to train 30 wind turbine technicians this year.

Through its business support agency Skillnet Ireland, the Government has launched a programme to help combat the skills shortage in the wind sector.

Skillnet Ireland’s green tech division is running the programme. The Wind Turbine Technicians course is aimed at people with electrical, mechanical or engineering backgrounds.

The course is delivered in two stages. The first will involve in-person technical training, while the second will see participants complete a placement. On completion of the programme, trainees will be awarded certificates saying they are wind turbine technicians.

The course was introduced to ensure that Ireland’s energy sector has a pipeline of people who are equipped with the skills the country needs to leverage renewable energy.

It is being run by Green Tech Skillnet, the division of Skillnet Ireland that supports companies such as ESB, GE, EDF and Energia.

Launching the programme, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, TD said “We have set ambitious climate targets for 2030 and ensuring we have the right talent is vital in making those commitments a reality.”

Ireland has committed to reducing its emissions by 51pc by 2030 under the Climate Action Plan. However, a recent report by the SEAI found that the country’s energy-related emissions had reverted back to pre-pandemic levels.

The programme will be funded through the National Training Fund. It will ensure that Ireland has “qualified people ready to take up roles to tackle the climate crisis,” added Harris.

“With a massive ramp up in investment in onshore and offshore wind in the coming years, there is a skills shortage in the number of wind technicians in Ireland. This programme designed in partnership with enterprise will train 30 wind turbine technicians in 2022, providing essential skills needed help meet Ireland’s Climate Action Plan targets,” said Justin Moran, director of external affairs, Wind Energy Ireland.

