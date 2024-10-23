Do you have the skills to be your company’s chief AI officer?

As businesses continue to recruit and train up CAIOs, how can professionals upskill for this relatively new position?

As more and more companies look to recruit chief AI officers (CIAOs) to drive AI innovation and conversation, employees globally will be required to upskill, to meet demands for strategised AI. Larger organisations, for example Dell Technologies, Deloitte, IBM Automation and Intel, have all introduced a CAIO into their organisation and even SMEs can benefit from diversifying C-suite personnel.

In this emerging field, CAIOs need to have a range of technical and practical skills at their disposal, as well as the leadership qualities necessary to drive change and establish trust in a rapidly evolving sector. So, what are the most important skills for a CAIO to possess?

AI and advanced technologies

It goes without saying but, the role of CAIO demands a depth of technical skill. The right candidate should have an understanding of various AI and machine learning models, as well as language processing, data processing and robotics, among others.

CAIOs will also need to have a broad understanding of the wider technology landscape and the potential for new or emerging innovations to impact their work. If you work in the technology space, but don’t have the necessary AI skills, why not look into upskilling courses via online courses, micro-credentials and third-level institutions.

Leadership and trust building

Professionals embarking upon a career as a CAIO are navigating a new and exciting world that requires a great deal of leadership skills to inspire trust and instil confidence. People in this position should be able to create and execute a strong AI strategy, as well as guide co-workers through a process of change.

AI is both complex and ever-evolving, meaning CAIOs should work to break down siloed teams and encourage cross-functional collaboration. Knowledge sharing and networking in the growing AI community is also crucial as you navigate a career with unknown potential. It can also be useful to take talented individuals under your wing, offering mentorship and a pathway to further their own career as an AI expert and potential future CAIO.

Ethics and best practice

AI, for all of the good it can do, also poses a number of ethical questions, particularly in relation to how we source the information we use to train the models, the potential for bias, major security concerns, the risk of job displacement and the issue of accuracy.

Any professional hoping to make their mark and forge a career as a CAIO has a responsibility to ensure that they keep up to date on the ethics relating to AI and put what they learn into practice each and every day. Rather than becoming part of the problem, by actively adopting transparent, ethical AI behaviours, professionals can be a guiding light for others hoping to move into the AI space.

Despite the growing popularity of AI for use in decision-making, never forget that you can’t replicate humanity in a machine (at least not yet) so critical thought and cognitive diversity are vital qualities.

Change management

When it comes to AI and the working world, it would seem that no two days are the same. Innovation, advancement and evolution have become synonymous with the words artificial intelligence and CAIOs need to have strong change management skills in order to help guide their organisations through significant transformation.

Whether you are cultivating new teams, delegating opportunities, establishing new positions or eliminating certain roles, employees deserve to be kept informed of all changes that directly impact them and the wider company. CAIOs should also be patient with employees who are adapting to new systems and technologies, as we all learn and grow at different rates.

AI training, as well as occasional meetings to discuss recent changes and challenges, wherein leaders are receptive to feedback, could greatly influence the success of a shift in company dynamics as well as improve employee relations.

When it comes to training for the role of CAIO, you can’t really be too skilled or prepared. It is a complex, dynamic and ever-changing role, so make sure that you are committed not only to advancing your career, but advancing the role itself, through transparent, strategic and innovative action.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.