Sleighing it: How CEO Santa keeps the workforce in high spirits

Operations in the North Pole run like any other business and it takes a confident, organised CEO to keep it all running smoothly.

Whether you work in STEM or in the global toy delivery service, managing a team of people, big or small, takes a specific type of personality and set of skills. In fact, many of the talents crucial to the role are inherent to Santa Claus himself, for example the ability to lead a team, large and small project management, and strategic planning, to name a few.

For Jamie Haerewa, the co-founder and CEO of human resources firm AgileHRO, modern-day leaders could take a leaf or two out of Santa’s book (the nice one, not the naughty one) and apply what they learn to their own companies, each and every day. “Santa would lead by example, creating a positive, joyful work culture where everyone feels appreciated,” she told SiliconRepublic.com.

“Santa would motivate his elves by focusing on the elements that keep them both happy and engaged. He would prioritise flexibility, offering elves the ability to work in a way that suits their personal rhythms. Some elves may work best early in the morning, while others might be night owls.”

As hybrid working models remain popular, particularly amid the push to enforce return-to-office policies, she noted that Santa and other CEOs could benefit from offering employees a degree of flexibility as it has been shown to improve productivity, morale and company loyalty.

In addition, she is of the opinion that a focus on wellbeing and culture building is not solely a seasonal activity, rather, much like Santa has done with his ‘Elf of the Month’ programme, employers should implement regular employee recognition programmes to celebrate and incentivise hard work and commitment, throughout the year.

“Companies need to integrate recognition into their daily operations and make it part of the everyday culture. This could mean regular check-ins with team members, acknowledging achievements both big and small and ensuring that recognition is personalised.

“It’s important for leaders to be genuine in their praise and to celebrate a variety of accomplishments, from individual achievements to team collaboration. When recognition becomes part of the company’s DNA, employees feel valued, and it drives greater engagement and productivity.”

Elf-improvement

Self-improvement is of the utmost importance when building up a sturdy, strong company culture and for Haerewa, leaders who neglect the workforce in favour of external stakeholders run the risk of promoting an atmosphere of disengagement, misalignment and burnout.

“While customers and external partners are important, internal stakeholders – from employees to leadership teams – are the ones who drive the day-to-day operations. When an organisation invests in its people, nurtures a strong internal culture, and creates opportunities for growth and recognition, it directly impacts its success with external stakeholders as well,” she explained.

Most CEOs differ from the elves and Santa, in that they don’t have the benefit of magic to bend time, with that in mind, according to Haerewa, organisations need to be cognisant of employee wellbeing, and the physical and emotional impact of stress and burnout. Flexible working options can give employees a greater work-life balance. Additionally, mental health days and access to resources promote a culture of communication in which employees are comfortable sharing their concerns.

Self-improvement is also about finding a way to help others. Much like Santa and his team of elves, leaders and employees have a tremendous opportunity to positively impact the communities in which they operate.

Be it through charitable programmes, employee volunteering hours or initiatives to raise awareness, CEOs should encourage their teams to improve their own lives and the lives of others, by contributing meaningfully to the greater social good.

Ultimately, for Haerewa, it is crucial that all CEOs remember that leadership is not solely about meeting deadlines and hitting targets, it is about creating a culture that supports and encourages the teams that make those goals achievable. By acknowledging employee commitment and striving to build a culture that recognises and rewards their hard work, organisations can positively invest in their own people, to the benefit of all.

“In the same way Santa leads his team with care and attention, leaders should create a positive, inclusive, and joyful work culture where employees can thrive. When employees feel valued, appreciated, and supported, they become more engaged and motivated to contribute to the company’s success.”

