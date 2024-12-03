How are smart systems transforming the working environment as we know it?

We composed a list of the key ways in which smart systems are altering the workplace.

Smart system technology refers to a wide range of advanced, interconnected systems that can optimise and automate the surrounding space. From light switches and heating systems, to smart furniture and video monitoring capabilities, smart systems are bringing the working environment into and beyond the 21st century.

With advancements being made at a rapid pace, how is the introduction and utilisation of smart system technologies, transforming the working world?

Flexible and remote working

While communication tools and IoT technologies are often criticised for blurring the lines between our working and personal lives, advancements in this area have greatly changed the office environment, for in-person, flexible and remote employees. Smart office solutions have enabled people to work from convenient locations and achieve a better work-life balance.

For employees who would prefer to be in a more dynamic environment than their home office, but are unable to be present, virtual workspaces allow them to actively engage with their place of employment, collaborate and communicate as though they were there, so they can have their preferred employee experience and stay on top of their workload.

Accessibility and safety

A major advantage brought about by the automation of the workplace is undoubtedly in the improved accessibility features for people with disabilities or additional needs. Smart, assistive technologies that enable people to utilise computers, lights, heating and cooling systems and other facilities, means that people who may previously have been excluded from the workplace or unfit to return, are no longer denied opportunities.

Ergonomic and smart furniture can enable people to control the conditions in which they work to maximise comfort, health and productivity. Additionally, IoT-powered wearables, such as heart monitors, cameras and sensors can detect potential risks and alert employees to incoming danger. Smart system innovations have the power to make the working environment a significantly safer place.

Hitting sustainability targets

Throughout the world many organisations, large and small, have committed teams working to hit some very ambitious sustainability targets and the companies that have implemented smart systems into the workplace are certainly doing their bit.

It takes a significant degree of energy to power an organisation. By linking typically energy draining functions, for example lighting, air conditioning and security systems, with smart alternatives, employers can monitor power usage, identify waste and establish a system of sustainability.

Building management and employee experience

Occupancy sensors are devices designed to assess how many people are in a room, in order to make choices based on data and analytics. This enables an AI-powered system to take stock of acquired information and improve the room’s conditions, typically in relation to light, noise and temperature.

There are numerous benefits to deploying occupancy sensors. While they are a cost-effective system for organisations, they also prevent the waste of resources and enable employers to better assess how office space is being utilised. It also gives employees access to comfortable working areas, designed with their preferences in mind.

Computerised desk allocation and sensors also ensure that employees have a suitably quiet place to get some work done and it enables security teams to gauge how many people are in the building at any given time.

AI, ML and robotics training

As technologies advance and transform the workplace, the methods used to keep professionals updated also need to undergo an evolution of sorts. Modern day employees in many STEM-related roles have to have a foundational basis in AI, ML and robotics and some companies are using VR and other gamified programmes as part of their training.

This fun and immersive approach to training allows employees to tackle real-world problems in a safe, engaging and educational setting, allowing them to develop their skills and learn. It can also be used as a great way to encourage teamwork and collaboration as co-workers strive to achieve a common goal. This would also be of particular use for training in jobs that come with a heightened degree of risk.

VR technology can also broaden the employee experience, particularly for flexible and remote workers who are missing out on the camaraderie and sense of community that accompanies in-person working arrangements.

