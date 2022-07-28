Smarttech247 to offer 60 free spots on its cybersecurity course for women

Smarttech247 is keen to hear from Ukrainian applicants for its Women in Cybersecurity Academy, a six-week skills course.

Irish cybersecurity company, Smarttech247, is offering 60 places for a free intensive course which helps participants develop skills for a future career in cybertech and security.

The six-week programme will be delivered via a mix of online and in-person learning. It is open to women who have a degree in computer science, or are on track to complete one. Smarttech247 is also seeking to widen the talent pool in its industry. With this in mind, it is also interested in hearing from women returning to the workforce or women who want to refine their cybersecurity skills.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experienced analysts, pentesters and threat hunters working in the cybersecurity industry. This is the second time Smarttech247 has run the course. The first course was run in 2020.

Chief executive of Smarttech247, Raluca Saceanu, said that some previous academy students have gone on to secure jobs in leading tech and consultancy firms, including Smarttech247.

“There are thousands of openings in cybersecurity companies around the world at any one time, and yet, research in Ireland last year showed 27pc of companies have difficulty retaining females in their cybersecurity team. Programmes like our Women in Cybersecurity Academy are vital to help address the industry’s gender divide and secure its future talent pipeline,” according to Saceanu.

Following the final course assessments, a number of the best performing participants will be given placements with Smarttech247, either in Ireland or abroad. The company has locations in London, New York, Bucharest, Krakow, as well as Cork and Belfast.

This year, the course’s organisers are particularly interested in connecting with Ukrainian tech talent. “We know from our business that Ukraine has built a really high level of expertise among its tech workforce, and the value of the country’s IT exports was more than $5bn in 2020,” said Saceanu.

“As Ireland welcomes thousands of people from Ukraine to live in this country, we believe many of these could be fantastic candidates for the academy and for the wider cybersecurity scene in Ireland. We’re keen to get the word out that we have real opportunities for the right people,” she added.

More information on the Women in Cybersecurity Academy can be found here.

