New Smithstown Light Engineering facility to bring 60 new jobs to Shannon

The Irish firm will be on the lookout for engineering machinists, programmers and quality control specialists over the next two years.

Smithstown Light Engineering has officially opened its newly constructed manufacturing facility, occupying 40,000 sq ft in Clare.

The precision engineering firm works with medical device and orthopaedic companies around the world, and its current expansion in Ireland will see it create up to 60 jobs over the next two years. The facility is based in Smithstown Industrial Estate in Shannon.

Smithstown Light Engineering is a second-generation indigenous Irish firm that was first set up in 1974. Today, it employs 128 people and throughout the past year it has invested more than €6m in new machining technologies.

New roles opening up at the company will include engineering machinists, programmers and quality control specialists. The new site will also house an innovation centre, enabling the company to collaborate with customers in R&D, to examine opportunities with new technologies in the additive manufacturing sector and to potentially deliver advanced technology roles.

‘A global leader in life sciences’

Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen TD, said: “This expansion and the announcement today of 60 new high-quality jobs is very welcome news for the Shannon area and is an endorsement of Ireland’s growing reputation as a global leader in life sciences and medical devices.”

Gerard King, CEO at Smithstown Light Engineering, said: “Since our inception 45 years ago, we have transitioned from a parts production company to a global leader in new technologies and advanced manufacturing methods for the MedTech sector at home and abroad.

“This is about future-proofing. Our customers are experiencing incredible growth and are keen to reduce lead times in sourcing products around the world. This expansion ensures we can keep up with their growing demand for ultra-precision products used in lifesaving treatments.”

Enterprise Ireland senior development advisor John Shiel added: “Smithstown Light Engineering is a vital component of the ever-growing life sciences industry in Ireland, and today’s announcement is particularly positive for the Shannon region.

“Sustained investment is an important aspect of that work and it ultimately means investing in Ireland’s regions and domestic job creation.”