Software skills are in demand, particularly in Northern Ireland

Last week in Careers, there was jobs announcements in Northern Ireland, advice for software developers and a new hiring platform from jobs site Indeed.

Last week brought great news for anyone searching for a job in software in Northern Ireland as two major jobs announcements were made.

First up, marketing automation software company Zymplify said that its expansion will create 26 new jobs in Portstewart, Co Derry. This includes roles in sales, customer support, marketing, management and tech – and seven of the positions have been filled already.

Compliance software start-up Obbi Solutions also said that it plans to hire software developers, sales and customer support staff in the next few months. The announcement came following a £300,000 funding boost from Innovate UK.

Something bound to be of interest for any budding or experienced software developers is this piece from Hays’ James Milligan, who spoke to some recruitment experts in the sector about the skills companies are looking for in new hires.

Did you know that full-stack developers are hugely in demand at the moment in Ireland and the UK? And that SMEs are always on the lookout for front-end and .Net developers?

Meanwhile, Workhuman’s self-confessed “geek at heart” Ben Klassan discussed his career as a software tester.

And Stripe’s Kelly Moriarty told us about her experience as a product manager and her role in building Stripe Tax, an automated tax compliance calculator tool for businesses.

For anyone in the marine sector who wishes to upskill or learn about a relatively new aquaculture discipline, the Marine Institute has launched an online course that introduces learners to integrated multi-trophic aquaculture. The course provides a grounding in using technology to monitor fish and their environment.

Also last week, jobs website Indeed launched a virtual hiring platform that has been designed to streamline the online hiring process and make it “more human”.

The platform allows employers to automate the candidate screening process so they can focus on meeting and getting to know applicants. According to Indeed’s data, jobs postings in Ireland are now up 18pc from February 2020, which means they are surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.