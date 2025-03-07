‘Trust your abilities’: How this linguist found a path to data science

For those who may feel like imposters in STEM, Dr Caterina Constantinescu offers five key lessons to succeed in the sector.

If you’d told my teenage self, buried in French literature and grammar books, that one day I’d become a data scientist, I wouldn’t have believed you. My pathway to this point has been anything but linear, but it’s a testament to the power of pursuing passions, embracing the unexpected and pushing yourself. So, in recognition of International Women’s Day, I want to share my story and the lessons I’ve learned along the way in the hope that it encourages others to consider – even a circuitous – route into STEM.

Pursue your passion

Growing up in Romania, I excelled in literature, humanities and languages. Hand me a copy of Le Mariage de Figaro to read in 18th-century French? Any time. Science and math workbooks? Not so much. They felt abstract, somehow disconnected from their real-world applications, so I simply assumed they weren’t the subjects for me. This belief carried me through high school and even into my undergraduate studies in psychology.

My first surprise came in the form of a statistics module. To my utter surprise, I loved it – the logic, the clarity, the way it made sense of the world. It resonated with me in a way that I never expected.

A large part of this was due to the lecturer to whom I will always be grateful. He was engaging and used concrete examples that made the concepts click. For the first time, I saw the potential and appeal of quantitative methods. And, for the first time, I realised I should have more self-belief and stop excluding myself from STEM.

This newfound passion for statistics propelled me forward. I pursued a master’s and then a PhD heavy on data and analysis, diving deeper and deeper into the world of quantitative research.

At the University of Edinburgh, I even became a statistics tutor. But chasing something that piqued my curiosity and captured my attention, rather than following a somewhat safer, carved-out path, wouldn’t have ever been possible had I not been open-minded and willing to change direction.

Embrace opportunities

As my academic career progressed, I began to question the impact of my work. I felt like my research was only relevant to a small circle, and I yearned to keep growing and see my skills applied in larger projects in a way that could make a real difference in the world.

Serendipity struck while I was studying for my PhD. I became involved with an R meetup in Edinburgh, a gathering for people interested in the statistical programming language. Showing more initiative, I even became the sole organiser for years.

‘Looking back, I realise how much self-doubt held me back’

Through this group, I connected with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including industry professionals. One of them mentioned that his company, The Data Lab, Scotland’s Innovation Centre for data and AI, was hiring a data scientist. Even though I was in the throes of finishing my thesis, I couldn’t resist applying.

To my surprise and delight, I got the job. This marked my somewhat chaotic but ultimately successful transition from academia to industry.

It wasn’t easy balancing a full-time job with completing my PhD, but I was determined to make it work. I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and knuckled down. After a short few months, I was officially a doctor as well as an ambitious, brand new data professional. It was an extremely challenging time, but keeping sight of the end goal got me through.

Push your boundaries

My time at the Data Lab was invaluable. I was part of a collaborative and innovative environment where I could learn from a wide range of experts. From there, I moved to Tesco Bank, where I enjoyed the technical challenges of infrastructure work. A brief stint at a data science agency where I worked closely with customers further prepared me for the world of consultancy, before I finally landed at GlobalLogic.

At GlobalLogic, I’ve been fortunate to work on diverse projects, from pre-sales to data design and now, product ownership. So far, I’ve had the opportunity to work on projects in various industries, from healthcare to finance, each presenting unique challenges and learning opportunities. It’s been incredibly fulfilling, and I was honoured to receive a Changemaker Award for my proactive contributions. I never imagined I’d be here, but it just goes to show what you stand to gain if you grow bold and take a leap

Trust yourself

Looking back, I realise how much self-doubt held me back. As the metaphorical and sometimes literal ‘only woman in the room’, I’ve often felt like I had to prove myself constantly, battling imposter syndrome and the fear of being found lacking somehow. I’m sure many women in STEM can relate, but with time, I’ve learned that it’s crucial to silence that inner critic, trust your abilities, and, even more importantly, your capacity to grow.

Don’t be afraid to explore

My advice to my younger self and any young woman considering a career in STEM is this: if something doesn’t click, don’t assume it is a reflection of your abilities rather than a sign that you just need a different approach or environment.

Don’t be afraid to question, explore and seek out the resources and the people who are on your wavelength. Keep your eyes and ears open, be curious about what could happen and pursue chances.

Most importantly, don’t let anyone tell you, especially yourself, that you don’t belong.

My journey has been full of unexpected turns, but I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s a reminder to be curious and bold. Sometimes, the best opportunities arise when you step outside your comfort zone and embrace the unknown.

By Dr Caterina Constantinescu

Dr Caterina Constantinescu is the principal data consultant at GlobalLogic, a digital engineering firm. There, she advises on GenAI, data observability, business impact issues and custom applications of data science models to industry use cases. She has a PhD in psychology from the University of Edinburgh.

