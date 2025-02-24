STEM jobs perfect for digital nomads in 2025

For professionals who want to travel but also want to make a decent living, finding the right job is key.

For those who crave an adventure, but also value the security of having permanent work, the digital nomad lifestyle combines the best of both worlds. It allows you to travel freely, see the world and engage with interesting people, all the while holding down your job and maintaining important workplace connections.

The benefits of such a lifestyle are both personal and professional, including the opportunity to embrace new cultures, enhance your productivity, build up financial resources, learn a new language and achieve work-life balance, among others. You might think that your STEM role isn’t suited to being a digital nomad, but ultimately for many experts, once you have your organisations’ blessing all you really need is a strong internet connection.

The following is a list of some of the many STEM-related roles perfectly suited to life as a digital nomad.

Blockchain developer

Blockchain technologies in their facilitation of decentralised applications have enabled organisations, institutions and industries to become somewhat borderless. Many countries, for example Estonia, are leading the way in encouraging talented professionals to live and work abroad as digital nomads, to lend their expertise to the growing digital sector.

For blockchain developers, there are a range of opportunities they can take advantage of in other parts of the world, primarily in cryptocurrency and digital assets as they become a more prominent feature of everyday life.

Cybersecurity

Provided cybersecurity experts follow their own advice when it comes to cyber hygiene, there is absolutely no reason that they can’t join the hundreds of thousands of people living and working as digital nomads.

By taking simple steps such as using a VPN, updating software, managing passwords, avoiding suspicious websites and obeying the cyber laws of their chosen region, experts can ensure that they are doing everything that they would do if they were working at home.

As with every job title on this list, a strong internet connection is crucial, but once that is in place and once the professional has created a robust, secure network for their own use, they can go about their job protecting other people’s networks, systems and data from threats and malicious behaviours. For success it is a simple case of practising what you preach.

Game developer

Video game development has progressed into new avenues in recent years, as not only is it used to create fun and engaging games for people to play in their downtime, but is now a widely used and incredibly useful tool for the working world.

Gamified training is opening up new routes through which organisations can educate the workforce, ensuring there is a learning opportunity to suit everyone, be it traditional or otherwise. Research suggests that advancements in the area, such as emerging tools and systems, lucrative career opportunities in niche fields and changes in consumer behaviour are driving the gaming industry.

While the industry is open to change and restructuring, to stay ahead of the game (pun intended) remote developers working as digital nomads could also segue into full-stack and engineering positions, as well as roles in UX design and AR/VR development. For the most part, all that is needed is good Wi-Fi, a computer and the ability to create and programme games for a wide range of platforms.

Additionally, by living in other countries and experiencing the world outside of a screen, you will undoubtedly improve your own imagination and how that translates to the games and experiences you create.

Software developer

Software development, that is the process of creating, designing, deploying and supporting software, is an ideal career path for those who are considering spending a couple of months or even years as a digital nomad.

As much of the work involves creating applications, websites and programmes via a connected device, all that is needed is a reliable internet connection, a computer and a surface upon which to lay it. Additional tools such as headsets, monitors and external hard drives may also be required, but likely won’t be difficult to source and keep.

Those skilled in the areas of programming, coding and software engineering should keep an eye out for interesting jobs in this field, or if you already hold one, why not enquire about travel opportunities?

What do you need to know?

The above is just four examples of the many roles available to STEM-educated professionals and could have gone on for pages and pages to include roles such as network engineers, 3D modellers, data analysts, DevOps engineers, technical writers, cloud architects and more.

But, before you decide to tell your boss and book that ticket, there are a few things you should be aware of before you make up your mind. First of all, not every country is going to be receptive to digital nomads. In fact, in recent years there has been somewhat of a pushback. Countries such as Mexico, Spain and Portugal for example have blamed tourists and digital nomads for a rise in the cost of living, particularly in relation to housing.

Secondly, different countries, regardless of the continent they are on, are going to have different rules and regulations, so make sure that you can abide by the rules of the country you have selected. If you can’t, then it is likely not going to be a good fit for you.

Lastly, different regions are going to have differing levels of digital infrastructure and because every job on this list and virtually every remote or digital nomad position is going to require strong internet and the space for a computer of some kind, make sure that you will have the network speed and connection you need to do your job.

The life of a digital nomad is full of fun, adventure and experience, so if it is an item on your bucket list that you have yet to tick off, why not make 2025 the year you give it a try?

