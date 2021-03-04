Microsoft launches five new digital skills courses

The free courses are part of the StepIn2Tech programme, which aims to give 10,000 people impacted by Covid-19 the digital skills required for emerging and in-demand jobs.

Microsoft and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, TD, launched a new digital skills training programme today (4 March). Called StepIn2Tech, the programme will aim to support 10,000 people impacted by Covid-19.

Microsoft developed StepIn2Tech with Fastrack to IT, a technology organisation that’s working to grow Ireland’s talent pipeline in the sector. It falls under Microsoft’s Pathways for Life programme, which already includes Dreamspace and other education and training initiatives.

The courses are free and there are five available on the programme; productivity, coding, infrastructure, cloud and design. Based on the course an individual takes part in, they will learn skills across Microsoft Office, Microsoft Azure, the Windows Operating System and networking, cloud technologies and HTML, CSS and Javascript, and graphic design skills such as Adobe Photoshop and Dreamweaver.

Who is StepIn2Tech for?

StepIn2Tech is tailored for people who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, who have recently left school or college or are mid-career in an industry undergoing digital transformation.

Those taking part will complete the courses online at their own pace and will get access to one-to-one advice and mentoring from Fastrack to IT’s ‘digi-chaperones’, as well as guidance and support from Microsoft employees on developing their soft skills.

According to Microsoft, it will give participants the technical and soft skills required to gain an entry-level role either directly in a technology company or within traditional sectors that are becoming increasingly digitised.

Microsoft Ireland’s managing director, Cathriona Hallahan, said: “The acceleration in digital transformation of traditional and new companies and sectors over recent months has unlocked new areas of employment, ranging from digital marketing to cloud services.

“We have partnered with Fastrack to IT to create a bespoke reskilling programme, with the support of Prodigy Learning, that equips those recently made unemployed or temporarily displaced with the digital skills that match today’s and tomorrow’s in-demand jobs. For many people, they won’t previously have considered a role in technology.

“The StepIn2Tech courses are designed to show people that technology is now part of almost every job – and having even basic digital skills opens up loads of opportunities. This is about accessible learning, with plenty of supports for people who are new to the area.”

Investing in skills for Ireland

According to an Accenture report published this morning, workers in Ireland aren’t confident that their skills could help them progress to a promotion or a new role. Announcing the report, Harris said that his department is “working hard to ensure people have the right skills to gain employment and for businesses to grow and develop”.

Harris hopes that StepIn2Tech will help. He commented: “From remote learning and working from home to staying connected with friends and family, we all know how vital digital skills have become.

“This innovative initiative by Microsoft will help support thousands most adversely affected by Covid-19 and offer them new opportunities to reskill and find employment within growing areas of the economy.”

Learn more about StepIn2Tech here.