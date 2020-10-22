Survey: 45pc of remote workers expect hybrid working in 2021

On the back of its recent survey, Taxback.com is calling on the Government to introduce a new Flat Rate Expense relief for home workers.

Survey results from Taxback.com suggest that many people expect working from home to continue in Ireland in some shape throughout 2021. It asked 1,200 Taxback customers to share their thoughts on remote working as 2020 nears its end.

The majority (45pc) said they’d be working off a hybrid model in 2021 – a combination of in the office and from home – with fewer believing they’d be fully working from home (29pc), full time in the office in the first half of 2021 (14pc) and full time in the office in the second half of 2021 (12pc).

Consumer tax manager at the company Marian Ryan noted the “profound shift” in working life this year. This has caused “practical, financial and mental health challenges”, she said.

“For example, lots of people are worried that because they now have what might be considered a home office, they would no longer be eligible for the Principal Private Residence tax relief if they were to sell their home at any point in the future,” she commented.

“This is absolutely not the case. We wanted to ascertain with this survey where people see themselves working into next year and how this impacts them financially, particularly because the current reliefs available are fairly minimal.”

Household costs

Respondents also shared how working from home has affected their household expenses, such as gas and electricity. At 52pc, more than half said their expenses had increased a little. A further 37pc said theirs had increased a lot and 11pc said theirs hadn’t increased at all.

Ryan said: “While the additional costs may not be noticeable or may seem small at the start, working from home can certainly call for some additional expenditure and often employers do not cover, or are not in a position to cover, those costs.

“The additional cost of household utilities, particularly home heating as we come into winter, is a burden for workers. Being at home more means using more electricity and oil or gas, and for many it might mean having to upgrade to better broadband.

“Workers may have to invest in proper office desks or chairs and while some employers might offer an allowance for this, others will not. All of these costs mount, and while there is a tax relief available for e-workers to help them offset some of these costs, it is very little in the context of what workers have to spend.”

In light of this, Taxback.com is calling on the Government to introduce a new Flat Rate Expense relief to give workers a minimum of €160 – and potentially upwards of €300 – in tax relief. It’s suggesting rolling this out as an equivalent to the €3.20 per day that is currently available to home workers.

Ryan said: “It would give a capital injection to an employer’s finances and take the pressure off paying the cost of employee utilities, as well as bring obvious benefits for employees, who could be much more certain of having these costs supported through their tax regime.”