Government urges businesses to ‘think talent’ with Skillnet campaign

Paul Healy, chief executive of Skillnet Ireland, said the organisation’s courses could help businesses build talent pipelines in key areas.

The Irish Government is making more than 3,000 skills programmes available to businesses in in-demand areas such as AI, cybersecurity, energy management, supply chain and logistics, fintech, organic farming, retail, aviation, robotics, animation, design and advanced manufacturing.

The programmes, many of which are accredited courses, will be run by the Government’s business support agency, Skillnet Ireland. The 3,000 programmes will be rolled out as part of Skillnet’s new Autumn schedule.

There are more than 70 Skillnet business networks operating nationwide. They provide subsidised talent development programmes to businesses of all sizes, from sole traders to the larger employers.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, TD, launched the new campaign yesterday (12 September).

“Talent development is vital in driving business success and Skillnet Ireland has an excellent track record in partnering with businesses to understand their skills needs,” he said.

“This campaign and the wide range of upskilling programmes available this Autumn will help a record number of businesses to ensure they have the right talent in place now and into the future.”

Paul Healy, chief executive of Skillnet Ireland, also emphasised the importance of supporting businesses to maintain their talent pipelines with skills courses.

“As businesses face significant challenges to remain competitive, it’s never been more critical to ‘think talent.’ Our nationwide campaign is calling on businesses of all sizes to consider how the right skills can help them thrive. Whether it is boosting innovation, tackling digitalisation or building sustainability skills, our Skillnet Business Networks and other dedicated talent initiatives will help businesses on that journey.”

Some of the courses to be offered include a Higher Diploma in Engineering in Automation and Digital Manufacturing from Cobotic Skillnet; an MSc in Artificial Intelligence from Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet; a Masters of Engineering in Digitalisation of Manufacturing from Irish Medtech Skillnet; an Energy Leaders Programme from Skillnet Ireland Climate Ready Academy; and an MSc in Innovation in Fintech from Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet.

More information on Skillnet’s new talent campaign and how the agency can help businesses develop their staffs’ skills is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.