Talent Garden to host data science masterclass at DCU’s Alpha Innovation Campus

A new workshop will take a deep dive into some of the emerging areas of data science to help make data work for enterprises of all kinds.

Newly opened co-working space Talent Garden will host a two-day data science masterclass on 29 and 30 October at the Innovation School based at Dublin City University’s (DCU) Alpha Innovation Campus.

It has partnered on this event with the Irish Centre for High-End Computing, a national body devoted to high-end computing under the aegis of NUI Galway.

The masterclass, entitled ‘Data Science in Practice’, will explore new theory behind deep learning and demo the latest data visualisation and predictive analysis tools. Attendees will also workshop data explorations using R and the tidyverse, and will build interactive dashboards.

The masterclass is geared in particular towards both data science professionals and those wishing to learn more about the burgeoning field. The latter group would typically be working in sectors such as IT, business and data analysis, science, and software engineering.

Speakers include director of Beautiful Data, Dr Finn Macleod, who will be delving into topics such as data visualisation and deep-learning theory. Steph Locke, one of 58 people in the world to be recognised with Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence Most Valued Professional award, will host a workshop about how businesses can leverage Microsoft’s Power BI to produce actionable insights for any type of organisation.

Quantitative analyst Mick Cooney will be teaching participants about the often underappreciated importance of data exploration in the data analysis process. He will draw on his own experience of working in the areas of financial services and insurance, where he previously developed volatility forecasting models in trading business focusing on North American equity and equity index derivatives.

Tickets cost €1,250 per person, though discounts will be given on groups of participants coming from the same organisation. Ticket price includes a light lunch, snacks and refreshments given throughout the course, and a social event held in the community kitchen hosted by Talent Garden. More information about the event can be found here.