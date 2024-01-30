One for the ages? Why tech needs to watch its ageism problem

78pc of Irish workers surveyed by Matrix recruitment group last year said ageism is a problem. Out-of-date tech skills can be a barrier for older workers but upskilling is an easy solution.

As the population continues to age, workplaces are feeling the impact. According to OECD data, the share of the population aged 50 and older will increase from 37pc in 2020 to 45pc by 2050.

The old-age dependency ratio – a demographic indicator that measures the size of the population aged 65 and over relative to that of people at traditional working ages 20-64 – is projected to increase by two-thirds in OECD economies, from 30pc in 2020 to 50pc in 2050.

That is a significant transformation, and the OECD projects that even countries with a relatively young population will soon start to feel the effects of the shift in demographics, perhaps more so than countries that have a strong older population already.

This means that we are going to have to get used to longer working lives; instead of 20 to 64 being considered the prime working years, it will be more like 20 to 70. Many people want to work later into their lives these days, especially as ‘old age’ does not really hit until your late 70s or early 80s. Some even work into their 90s, such as Warren Buffet, George Soros, Noam Chomsky and David Attenborough. Jane Goodall and Jocelyn Bell Burnell are still working in their 80s.

Ageism is prevalent in Ireland

If the OECD’s predictions are to materialise, ideally, people will want to keep working into old age and younger workers will be more than happy not to pay for an ever increasing number of retirees.

But it doesn’t seem to be working out that way. We still have a long way to go when it comes to achieving workplace environments that are inclusive of people of all ages. According to a survey of more than 1,400 Irish adults conducted last July by recruitment group Matrix, 78pc of respondents said ageism was an issue.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed said that workers over the age of 50 have fewer promotional opportunities then their younger colleagues. Older workers’ life experience is still valued – 89pc agree that people over the age of 50 have as much to contribute to the workplace as those under the age of 40. However, technology creates barriers, as half of those that said older people don’t have as much to contribute cited what they perceived as a lack of tech skills.

A Hays survey of 1,600 people, also from last year, found that many Irish employers are disconnected from workers close to retirement. This could create retention problems for companies, especially those that want to hold on to their experienced workers. While 72pc said they were actively hiring people over 50 and 73pc of employers said they had made efforts to prevent ageism in their recruiting processes, technology is a sticking point.

“This situation is not solely about numbers; it’s about the individuals behind these statistics,” said Maureen Lynch, MD for Hays Ireland.

“Some older professionals, who have been the backbone of our workforce for decades, can find themselves at a crossroads due to the rapid pace of technological advancement. The fear of being left behind by these changes can understandably lead to thoughts of retirement, which could potentially trigger a significant loss of expertise and experience from our industries.”

Employers need to provide upskilling programmes

Lynch called for more training programmes for older workers to help them upskill. “It’s important employers take measures to harness the potential of their experienced workforce and prevent a skills defect. A solution lies in specialised training that addresses the unique needs of older workers and concerns. By tailoring training programmes to bridge any gaps, employers can help to ensure their older employees remain valuable contributors.”

Lynch’s view is shared by Archer Chiang. He is the founder and CEO of AI-powered corporate gifting platform Giftpack and describes himself as a serial tech founder since the age of 19. He shared his thoughts on how to combat ageism at work.

“One strategy to bridge generational gaps in the workplace is to actively promote professional growth through training and development programmes. Facilitating cross-generational interactions in the workplace through training or mentorship programmes allows people to share their knowledge and bond over common interests or goals.”

This has a knock-on effect of making a more cohesive, happier workforce, said Chiang. “Helping colleagues grow creates an environment where people feel supported and championed by their co-workers. It also provides colleagues with the opportunity to learn about the strengths and preferences of their co-workers, helping them to figure out how to best work together.”

In Chiang’s view, the best way to mitigate ageism is to nip it in the bud by being conscious of it during the hiring process.

“It is essential to create a workplace that values talent and experience across all age groups, and that starts with retention and recruiting. To ensure talent acquisition practices are not ageist, companies should make sure to have diverse recruitment panels.

“For small businesses or start-ups that may have small teams of mostly younger employees, one way to overcome age bias is to engage in age-blind recruitment practices. Acts like removing birthdays or graduation dates from resumes during the initial screening phase can help eliminate initial negative and unconscious responses to older, highly qualified candidates.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.