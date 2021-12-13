Tech roles experienced the most significant salary increases in 2021, report

DevOps manager, full stack developer, help desk analyst, site reliability engineer and DevOps engineer were the top five roles for salary increases.

Tech salaries have increased by up to 19pc for Irish workers over the past 12 months according to research published by recruitment company Hays Ireland.

The report was published as part of Hays Ireland’s ‘Salary & Recruiting Trends Guide 2022,’ which saw the company survey total of 1,500 Irish-based employer and employers. The latest report indicated that tech, finance and construction roles had seen the biggest rise in salaries over the past year.

Tech roles experienced some of the most significant salary increases in 2021, accounting for 10 of the top 20 salary increases in the last 12 months.

The top five salary increases in tech were DevOps manager (€95,000, up 18.8pc), full stack developer (€76,000, up 16.9pc), help desk analyst (€35,000, up 16.7pc), site reliability engineer (€75,000, up 15.4pc) and DevOps engineers (€75,000, up 15.4pc).

Other tech roles which saw salary increases this year included CTO (€150,000, up 13.6pc), front end web developer (€70,000, up 12.9pc), head of development (€110,000, up 10pc) and transformation director (€130,000, up 8.3pc).

“The competition for talent has been a consistent theme across 2021 and we expect this to continue into the New Year,” said Hays Ireland director, Maureen Lynch.

Lynch said that it was “well-documented” that Ireland was currently “operating in a candidate driven market” and that this was “reflected in rising salaries across the board.”

“The findings in our Hays Ireland Salary and Recruitment Trends Survey 2022 will come as welcome news to Irish-based professionals, particularly those in tech, finance and construction, who may be considering changing roles in 2022,” she added.

Lynch also said it that it was important to consider the marker from an employer’s perspective: “From an employer perspective, it is important that we look to identify meaningful solutions to meeting the current demand for talent. The ability of employers to recruit and retain talent is integral to delivering upon their wider business objectives and at a more macro level, driving the fundamentals of a prosperous Irish economy into 2022 and beyond.”

Another recent report from Hays as part of its 2022 salary and recruitments survey found that 91pc of employers had experienced recruitment challenges over the past year. Recruitment challenges had significantly impacted employers’ profit margins, the report said. Competition for talent and the challenge of retaining staff amid a market skills shortage were the biggest challenges for employers in 2021

