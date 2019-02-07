Tech salaries in Ireland set to rise 10pc in 2019

Exponential growth of tech sector and digital transformation of traditional industries fuel demand for workers.

Tech salaries in Ireland are set to rise 10pc on average in 2019 as the demand for candidates shows no sign of abating.

Recruitment player Morgan McKinley said that there has been a 21pc year-on-year increase in the number of vacancies in the Dublin market alone, and this is expected to rise again in 2019.

‘Ireland is still viewed as the destination of choice for many expanding US entities as well as our own indigenous tech sector, which has continued on a strong growth curve’

– GER FITZGERALD

In-demand roles include project manager, business analyst, product manager, Java and .Net developer, security architect, systems administrator, and network engineer.

However, salary rises of 20pc are tipped for more niche and in-demand skillsets, with the market for AI and machine-learning professionals set to take centre stage.

The rise in cyberattacks is also adding to the ongoing and growing demand for cybersecurity professionals.

Data is one of the main focus areas of hiring, particularly following the enactment of GDPR. Demand for data analytics and IT-related roles continues to rise.

Retention battle royale

Among the salary levels attainable in the Irish tech scene are an average €130,000 for CTOs, rising to €180,000, while IT directors can earn between €90,000 and €130,000.

An average salary for a UX designer is €62,000, rising to €70,000, while a full-stack developer on average earns €65,000, rising to €80,000. A full table of salary levels for tech workers can be accessed here.

With demand peaking, staff retention will be the biggest battle on the hands of employers in 2019 and they will most likely need to either pony up the funds or find some way to keep employees engaged, because otherwise it will be sayōnara.

The mood among employees is that salary increases are inevitable, with 53pc expecting a pay rise in 2019. Around 60pc of professionals believe they are not paid adequately.

Lack of growth opportunities for employees is cited by employers as the number one reason for employee attrition.

The survey also found that 52pc of employers believe the Irish market is more attractive in light of Brexit.

Morgan McKinley Ireland chief operations officer Ger Fitzgerald predicted that the impact of Brexit on the technology sector will be less damaging than other sectors.

“2018 was a very successful year economically for the Irish tech market,” he explained. “The first quarter of 2019 already sees many new roles in the pipeline and plenty of potential growth. Ireland is still viewed as the destination of choice for many expanding US entities as well as our own indigenous tech sector, which has continued on a strong growth curve.

“Organisational and digital transformation are driving demand across a number of sectors and particularly in the services arena. We expect to see this trend continuing with ongoing requirements for people skilled in leading and organising change and technology projects.

“Interestingly, technology is also driving developments in HR and recruitment, where there is a considerable drive to integrate AI and machine learning into the actual search for talent.”

Fitzgerald said that this could significantly speed up recruitment processes while also making them more effective at the initial selection stages prior to onward interviews and job offers. AI has received significant investment and it is expected that digital and AI-driven platforms will be more prevalent in 2019.

“Brexit is a key issue for the overall economy but it has not yet had a major impact on Ireland’s technology market, which continues to thrive and is definitely an attractive location for professionals. We expect that the effect of Brexit on the technology sector will be far less damaging than for other sectors, and firmly believe that Ireland’s talent base and supportive infrastructure will remain very attractive to inward investment.”