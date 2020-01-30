New online training service announced for Irish tech companies

Technology Ireland Software Skillnet is launching a new e-learning platform, TechLearn, to teach ‘vital technology skills’.

Career-long learning and upskilling has become more of a priority for many employees in recent years. A new initiative announced today (30 January), TechLearn, is aiming to cater to that. The tool will give Irish tech companies access to world-leading e-learning platforms, meaning that staff can benefit from low-cost training programmes.

TechLearn has been developed by Technology Ireland Software Skillnet in an effort to disseminate “vital technology skills”. Those not working directly in technology will also benefit from the platform, the group said, as it will “enable all-of-the-time learning” for both “technology and non-technology staff”.

The service is a partnership with US e-learning platforms Pluralsight and O’Reilly Learning, which offer global tech workers more than 15,000 online training courses, interactive videos, case studies and skills assessment options.

An official launch of the initiative is planned for 11 February. Technology Ireland director Una Fitzpatrick made a statement in advance of the launch, emphasising how “every company is now a technology company as digital technologies enable almost all company operations”.

“The half-life of skills is rapidly falling as technologies like AI and blockchain take hold,” Fitzpatrick added.

“We expect that more than half of all employees will require reskilling and upskilling in digital and technology skills as a result. This will place huge demands on companies, their learning processes and their learning budgets.”

‘Curate and customise learning paths’

Described as an “on-demand digital library”, TechLearn will host of courses – ranging from foundation to expert level – in such key areas as AI, machine learning, blockchain, internet of things (IoT), data science, cybersecurity and cloud computing, and software development, among others.

Maire Hunt, network director of the Technology Ireland Software Skillnet, said: “The way that learning is delivered is now being transformed. TechLearn digital content and tools enable companies to curate and customise learning paths to fit operational needs.

“Giving staff the ability to learn within the flow of work, or in their own time, and quickly search for the knowledge they need immediately, speaks to millennials and older workers alike.”

Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy added that the platform will help Ireland to remain competitive as we move into the future of work.

“Skillnet Ireland enables businesses to stay competitive by developing innovative ways for workers to adapt to the new world of work and future-proof their skills,” said Healy. “Now and in the future, most learning will take place within organisations and the ecosystems surrounding them.

“For workers of the future, the ability to adapt their skills to the changing needs of the workplace will be critical. Lifelong learning is no longer an option, it is a necessity. In order to stay competitive, businesses must act.”

Updated, 2.15pm, 30 January 2020: This article was updated to correct the name of O’Reilly Learning, which was originally referred to as O’Reilly Media.