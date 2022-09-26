Join us online for Technology Matters: How is the inclusion movement faring?

Silicon Republic and Hays present a LinkedIn Live that will ask what progress has been made in terms of inclusion in tech with four veterans of the movement.

Chaired by Silicon Republic’s Ann O’Dea, a LinkedIn Live panel discussion will take place at 12pm IST tomorrow (27 September) entitled Technology Matters: How is the inclusion movement faring?

She will be joined by Stemettes co-founder Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon in the UK, She Loves Tech co-founder Rhea See in Singapore, and Teen Turn co-founder Joanne Dolan in Dublin – so there’ll be a truly international focus as we ask whether all the hard work is paying off when it comes to a more equal and accessible sector in tech and STEM.

The speakers

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, co-founder of Stemettes, was the youngest girl ever to pass A-Level computing at 11 years old, and was just 20 years old when she received her master’s in mathematics and computer science from the University of Oxford. In 2013, she co-founded Stemettes, the award-winning social initiative dedicated to inspiring and promoting the next generation of young women in the STEM sectors.

In its close to 10 years, Stemettes has exposed more than 50,000 girls across Europe to Imafidon’s vision for a more diverse and balanced science and tech community. She hosts the highly popular Women Tech Charge podcast, and her first book She’s In Ctrl has just been published.

Rhea See is the co-founder and co-CEO of She Loves Tech, a global institution committed to closing the funding gap for women. It includes a VC fund and the world’s largest start-up competition for women and technology, currently in more than 70 countries. Through technology and entrepreneurship, she strives to mobilise more people into creating a sustainable world where everyone’s needs are met.

As an Equals partner, she co-leads the Gender Equitable Investment in Tech (GEIT) efforts for the United Nations coalition of several hundred global government, private and non-profit organisations. See was recognised as a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum, has been named among ‘leaders of tomorrow’ in Tatler’s Gen.T List, and is part of the Innovation Council at Walmart.

Joanne Dolan is co-founder of Teen-Turn, an award-winning charity that promotes third-level progression in STEM to teen girls from underserved and underrepresented communities in Ireland. Teen-Turn delivers free, multi-year support mechanisms ranging from after-school activities, tutoring and work experience to peer mentoring, career development and professional network opportunities.

Dolan has more than 20 years’ experience in quantitative analysis, investment and operations management, including senior roles overseeing large teams in multinational business and state body research environments.

The event will be chaired by Ann O’Dea, CEO and co-founder of Silicon Republic. She was also the founder of the award-winning international event Inspirefest, which celebrated its fifth year in 2019, and its successor Future Human, which showcased the people and enterprises shaping the next phase of human existence.

O’Dea is a fellow of the Institute of Art, Technology and Design, and of the Irish Computer Society. She has been named Media Woman of the Year at the Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards, and in 2015 was the first woman to be inducted into the Irish Internet Association’s Hall of Fame. In 2018, she won the Outstanding Contribution to the Digital Sector award from ITAG, and she awarded UCD Alumnus of the Year in Innovation in 2021. She sits on the advisory boards of Teen-Turn and Trinity Business School.

The LinkedIn Live event will kick off at 12pm IST (UTC+1) with a short panel discussion, followed by a Q&A with questions taken from the online audience, wrapping up at around 12.45pm.

Register here if you wish to attend what should be a fascinating session, from the comfort of your home or office.

