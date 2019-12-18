Game of Thrones: Slanted office toilet seats spell end of prolonged potty visits

The ‘potty police’ could be here in the form of a new toilet seat, designed to cause discomfort after prolonged periods of time.

According to the British Toilet Association (BTA), there has been a recent ‘innovation in toilet design’. It comes in the shape of a new toilet seat that sits at a downward 13-degree angle – and its purpose? To cut down on the time employees are reportedly spending sitting on top of it.

The new product, called the StandardToilet, has been adopted by organisations across the UK. Its sloping design causes strain in the legs of the people sitting on it –something that its founder, Mahabir Gill, describes as “not too inconvenient”, but adds that “you’d soon want to get off the seat quite quickly”.

In fact, Gill claims that his invention comes with health benefits, improving the posture of those who perch on it. But, he added, it’s primary purpose is to benefit “the employers, not the employees”. “It saves the employer money,” he explained.

Potential of a new potty

Wired reports that during his 40-year stint as a consulting engineer, Gill became frustrated when he repeatedly found workers asleep on the toilet, resulting in him having to queue for longer.

All that waiting in line apparently gave Gill the time and space to come up with the StandardToilet and, back in November, it was publicly supported by the BTA. Since then, it has been sold for prices ranging from £150 to £500.

According to the BTA, it’s estimated that extended employee bathroom breaks cost industry in the UK £4bn every year. Beyond the financial benefits of the StandardToilet, the BTA refers to its “easy sit-on, get-up design” and potential to reduce in haemorrhoids.

And its applications are transferable to a variety of locations, it highlights, including pubs and restaurants, shopping malls and seaside resorts, among others.

Toilets in 2020

The StandardToilet is just the latest in a series of measures taken to maximise time spent by employees at their desks, but other routes have been explored. The Daily Record reported in January that staff at a call centre in Lanarkshire were asked to sign a contract forcing them to register toilet breaks online, which were limited to a maximum of one pc of their working day. Over the course of a four-hour shift, that would amount to just two minutes.

There are many predictions being cast for the changes workplaces will see next year, from more flexible working to greener offices. Could new protocols around bathroom breaks while on the job be on the horizon?