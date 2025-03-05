Top tips for developing a career in bioengineering

Bioengineering, like the majority of professions in the STEM space, requires a roadmap, but that doesn’t mean that it is a clear path.

For people skilled in engineering, there is huge potential for a diverse and fascinating career. From drug manufacturing and research to biomechanics and systems engineering the possibilities are endless. The only downside? Sometimes it may not be immediately clear how to begin or even continue a career in the ever-changing engineering sector, so here is a rough guide to get you started in the specialty of bioengineering.

Foundational or formal education?

The educational requirements for every job are going to differ. Typically, at a minimum future bioengineers are going to need a bachelor’s degree from a third-level institution.

Students should prioritise courses that focus on relevant bioengineering skills in fields such as biology, chemistry, physics and maths. It is also worth noting that students don’t necessarily need to have a degree directly in bioengineering and instead could obtain a degree in another engineering field, then use those skills and qualifications to segue in.

For students or professionals, Engineers Ireland, an organisation representing engineers, has a list of accredited domestic and international third-level courses that could help you decide how you want to engage with education.

Find ways to gain experience

During your time at university make sure to enquire about ways to gain practical real-world experience, via internships, work shadowing, work placements, mentorship and graduate programmes. Just because you are still studying doesn’t mean you aren’t ready to pick up some future-focused skills and competition may be tight, so give yourself the best advantage by starting the hunt early.

Because bioengineering careers take many forms, don’t be discouraged if you can’t find an internship or programme in your exact discipline. Instead, why not see it as a challenge and an opportunity to explore new topics, broaden your horizons and give yourself a much wider skillset than previously planned.

That being said, while putting yourself out there and working hard is both admirable and advantageous, don’t take on more than you can chew. If you are in full-time education that is where your focus should be, so make sure that you don’t overburden yourself trying to jumpstart a career that is coming down the line.

Make time for extracurriculars

It takes time and effort to build up the skills needed for a career in bioengineering, particularly if you are as yet unsure of the direction you might take. Students and professionals should make time for skill building outside of the more commonly used attributes such as programming in Python and MATLAB, data analytics and quality assurance.

It is crucial that professionals make time to engage with new and emerging trends. Regulatory and ethical standards is an interesting and highly relevant area in bioengineering, as is AI and machine learning, precision medicine and genomic engineering.

Make sure that you have the basics and after that learn as much as you can so when the time comes to pick a field, you have a diverse array of skills suited to multiple teams and cross-collaborative projects.

Find your people

Engineering-specific organisations, for example Engineers Ireland, the Biomedical and Clinical Engineering Association of Ireland and a number of university-based groups are a great way of meeting industry professionals and exploring new job opportunities. If you fit the criteria, you should also consider hosting workshops and webinars or speaking at events, in order to further develop your skills and build your reputation.

Platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, ResearchGate and Bioengineering Hub are also handy for those who want to stay informed and connected. Online forums that encourage upskilling and discussion on complex topics are also a fantastic resource for bioengineers and are suited to people of all abilities.

The bioengineering space is dynamic, full of opportunity and an environment in which the people who run it can realistically change the world for the better. If you envision a future in which you are sharing your thoughts, ideas and designs for a fairer, healthier, smarter and more sustainable planet, then a career in bioengineering sounds like the right move.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.