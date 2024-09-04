You don’t need to be a traditional STEM graduate to impact the tech world

CEO Maro Manoli wants tech to benefit society and that is why she has worked overtime to develop an innovative device to support autistic people and their families.

The co-founder and CEO of E-mbracelet, a software development company that provides data and insights to parents and caregivers of autistic people, Maro Manoli also works a nine-to-five as a project manager.

A standard day for her is a balancing act between a full-time job and the commitment to her own company. This includes managing and coordinating various projects at research service provider Novatex Solutions, before shifting her focus to start-up E-mbracelet.

“My evenings are dedicated to managing tasks related to E-mbracelet, including leading team meetings where we discuss progress, address challenges and brainstorm innovative solutions,” she told SiliconRepublic.com.

“One of my primary responsibilities is setting a clear vision and direction for our start-up. I work closely with our multidisciplinary teams, which includes experts in management, accounting, computer science and engineering. Each team member has a specific role, but we foster a collaborative culture where everyone helps everyone.”

This commitment to interdisciplinary teamwork is important to Manoli; coming from a business background, the exposure to alternative industries broadened her horizons and what she was able to offer.

“Although my academic path wasn’t rooted in the STEM fields, I quickly recognised that technology is an integral part of our lives. It surrounds us, shaping the way we live and work, and I realised its immense potential to create meaningful change. This realisation inspired me to venture into the world of technology with E-mbracelet.

“My journey is a testament to the idea that you don’t need to be a traditional STEM graduate to make an impact in the tech world. What’s most important is having a vision and the willingness to learn and adapt.”

Innovate the world you want to see

The establishment of E-mbracelet was, for Manoli, a merging of worlds in more ways than one. Tasked with developing an innovative product for a university class, the assignment required input from interdisciplinary teams and she soon found herself working with a range of people from business, accounting and engineering backgrounds.

Knowing she wanted to create something with the potential to make a significant social impact she spoke to her aunt, whose autistic son was is non-verbal and experiences issues with noise sensitivity.

Through these discussions, Manoli and her team quickly identified a gap in support for those on the autism spectrum as well their parents and caregivers, particularly in the area of noise sensitivity, which is a common, but often overlooked challenge faced by autistic people.

The result was the creation of E-mbracelet, an app and wristband that can analyse sounds and the wearer’s responding heart rate to better identify triggering noises.

“Our goal is to use technology to prevent crises, provide parents with vital information about their children and ultimately enhance the safety and independence of autistic people. By doing so, we also aim to alleviate some of the burdens on caregivers, giving them the tools they need to support their loved ones effectively.”

For Manoli, young people, particularly women, entering the field bring a unique perspective to STEM industries. Noting how she herself did not follow a traditional route, she explained young people today are unburdened by the limitations of the past and can tackle problems bravely and creatively.

“The presence of young people in STEM is crucial, as they bring the curiosity to ask the right questions and the courage to seek out unconventional answers. Their ability to merge disciplines, think across traditional boundaries and apply cutting-edge technologies to real-world problems is what will shape the next era of scientific and technological advancement.”

Finding passion in your work

Manoli acknowledged that establishing her own company, while also meeting the obligations of her first career has taken considerable effort, but she believes that when you can merge your job with your passion, it is life changing.

“Combining a full-time job with leading a start-up is undoubtedly demanding, but our passion for E-mbracelet and the positive difference we aim to make for people on the autism spectrum keeps me motivated. When you believe deeply in the mission of your work, it transforms into a purpose-driven journey rather than just a job.”

What excites Manoli most about the industry she is in is the potential of transformative technologies to tackle the long-standing gaps in care for underrepresented groups.

“For many years, the autism community had been underserved by technology, but in recent years, the health-tech sector has seen incredible growth. This surge makes me both excited and hopeful as we witness how technology can significantly improve lives.”

Looking ahead, Manoli predicts that young, ambitious and innovative individuals will drive change and bring a unique, boundary-pushing perspective to the healthcare sector, addressing the world’s most pressing concerns.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the health-tech industry, and I’m eager to see how it will continue to evolve and make a meaningful impact on people’s lives around the world.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.