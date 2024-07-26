What are the key trends influencing the world of research?

The field of research is ever-changing, meaning those who operate within it must stay on top of new developments to remain competitive. Halfway through 2024, what are the trends influencing research?

For Peter Hubbert, the director of research, development and innovation at financial services company Fidelity Investments Ireland, the world of research can change at the drop of a hat. “The pace of advancements in many fields is rapid, particularly in technology, where it feels like a new development or technological advancement is announced every day,” he explained.

According to Dr Sabrina Anjara, the research lead in the Human Sciences Studio at Accenture’s R&D hub The Dock, “we are past the hype of the generative AI phase” and companies now expect evidence that the mass investment in large language models has produced productivity gains.

To remain relevant and ahead of the game, researchers have to spend a considerable amount of time updating their knowledge and keeping abreast of the transformations occurring in their particular area of study. With this in mind, what are the trends heavily influencing how researchers navigate their careers?

Challenges

The educational, career and personal rewards associated with working in research can be significant, but the line of work does come with its own challenges. Hubbert finds the biggest barrier right now is potentially the struggle to secure adequate funding to enable suitable research.

Securing grants can be time-consuming and highly competitive, frequently requiring the compilation of complex information in the form of multiple proposals. “Research, especially in fields like science and technology, can be expensive, particularly given the pace of current developments and the amount of computation power often required when conducting groundbreaking research,” said Hubbert.

He stated that because the race for grants and other sources of funding is so saturated and intense, researchers must continually be on the lookout for possible funding opportunities.

Anjara agreed that finance can be a significant barrier to research. She explained that it can be difficult for professionals to justify funding as it is a question of resource allocation, both in academia and industry. “[The] budget is limited and results need to be delivered, so articulating tangible benefits becomes important. Our clients’ resources are finite and outlining why research is a worthwhile investment could be challenging,” said Anjara.

For Dr Frances Murphy, the global technical lead at Henkel Adhesives, the world of research is subject to unpredictable and ever-changing requirements that are often governed by behind-the-scenes complexities.

“It is not enough to identify a new raw material or formulation improvement, new concepts must be tested rigorously to turn them into commercially viable products which can be manufactured, packed, dispensed and that will guarantee performance and reliability to the end user,” she said.

“In the background, there is an ever-evolving and rather complex regulatory environment which also limits what we can do with our chemistry. This is a big challenge, to find the right solutions which are acceptable from a regulatory perspective.”

The proliferation of advanced technology within the sector is also a quickly emerging trend impacting the research sphere. Hubbert noted artificial intelligence (AI), in particular generative AI (GenAI), as being the most influential trend at the moment.

“The use of AI is accelerating research, with a focus on applications in health, communications, infrastructure and sustainability. Research into sustainable technology is also a major area of focus currently, particularly in relation to data storage and use, as well as in the area of AI,” he said.

This is also a major indicator of current trends for Ravi Yadav, a senior data scientist at Integral Ad Science, who said if researchers want to advance, they will have to prioritise staying informed on not only their own area of expertise, but also across the entire field of AI. “We can’t focus on a specific region or company, instead, we need to be aware of developments worldwide.

“Staying current with global research, fostering a broad learning attitude, and bridging the gap between theory and practice are some of the major challenges we face in AI research. Despite these challenges, the dynamic nature of this field keeps it exciting and full of opportunities for innovation,” said Yadav.

Murphy noted that sustainability is also a key driver in adhesive innovation at the moment, with particular attention being paid to the sourcing of raw materials, improving product labelling and increasing recycled content in product packaging.

However, this can lead to additional complications as Murphy stated, the “evolving material compositions is another challenge for adhesive products, since bonding new material types often challenges the chemistry of existing adhesive formulations”.

Invest in yourself

For Hubbert there are a number of ways in which researchers can successfully navigate their careers. He finds it is crucial that researchers establish a strong foundation in order to have a “good understanding of the fundamental concepts in a chosen area of interest, be that through formal education, self-study, or practical experience”.

“The more a researcher understands their area of research, the better equipped they will be to ask meaningful questions and be able to contribute to the particular field of research.” Researchers should cultivate a mindset of curiosity and critical thinking, where they ask questions, seek answers and fearlessly challenge existing ideas.

This was echoed by Murphy who reiterated the importance of asking questions and remaining open to alternative points of view. She also noted that researchers must “be prepared for setbacks and new hurdles at any time during [their] project work” and “be willing to collaborate with many other functions to get the best outcomes”.

For Yadav, research can often be overwhelming, but by setting short-term goals and breaking down complex problems into achievable milestones, researchers can enjoy accomplishments and stay motivated. “This approach not only makes the research process more manageable but also helps in maintaining focus and productivity,” he said.

The future of research

Ultimately, there are a number of trends positively and negatively affecting the field of research, for example the continued march towards global sustainability, the exciting disruption caused by technological advancement and ever-present funding issues.

It has been suggested in a recent Huron survey that, going into 2025, trends such as big data could potentially transform both scientific discovery and research administration. Also, across the next seven years, the biggest breakthroughs may come from cross-disciplinary research.

For Anjara, it is important that researchers find their niche, as work in research – even in the same sector – can dramatically vary. Additionally she noted that the work can be immensely rewarding but researchers should ensure that they understand exactly what being a researcher in their chosen field requires.

“People who pursue a research career in general have a commitment towards making a difference in their communities, if not the world. However, a research career is not one where you can advance quickly, so intrinsic motivation will determine how much you’d enjoy the work in the long run.”

Whether you plan to pursue your research career in academia or industry, the most important attribute you can have is a passion for the cultivation of continuous learning, stated Yadav. “Embrace a mindset of lifelong learning and be open to exploring new domains and interdisciplinary approaches.”

Similarly, as noted by Hubbert and Murphy for researchers starting out in their careers, you can successfully navigate both the good and the tumultuous times if you arm yourself with knowledge, curiosity and a forward-thinking mindset.

