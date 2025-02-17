The trends impacting data analytics and AI roles in 2025

Roles in data and AI are becoming increasingly popular, with salary and sentiment of particular importance to industry professionals.

According to Alan McGlinn, the Ireland country lead at AI and data analytics platform SAS, the importance of AI to businesses and economies can not be overstated. As we navigate a landscape that is rapidly heading towards widespread AI adoption, Ireland with its large presence of AI-based organisations and significant data centre capacity, is in an ideal position to greatly impact the sector.

For the 2025 Data Salaries and Job Sentiment Analysis report, in association with SAS, the Analytics Institute surveyed 200 of its members working in data and AI roles to determine the trends shaping the sector. What emerged is that while job satisfaction remains high and attitudes positive, employees in this field have high expectations in a rapidly changing market.

Rewarding loyalty

From data scientist and business intelligence analyst, to marketing and a range of engineering roles, there are dozens upon dozens of jobs to explore in the data and analytics space. These days experts who are technically skilled are in high demand, as businesses continue to embrace technology as an asset. For the professionals in this area, there is a degree of career security as the skills amassed are somewhat future proof.

With this in mind, the organisations that are keen to capitalise on the uptake of new and emerging skills face a number of challenges. Primarily, it is a battle not only to recruit experts skilled in broad and niche areas, but to retain them, as competition for significantly qualified data and analytic professionals is high.

According to Lorcan Malone, the CEO of the Analytics Institute, employers are going to have to cultivate an environment that fairly compensates its employees, proving that their contribution to the organisation holds weight. The workforce should also be challenged and motivated in line with growth targets for both the individual and the company.

Unsurprisingly, salary and other financial matters emerged as a key issue among professionals, with 63pc of respondents saying that they expect a pay increase of up to 10pc this year. While a significant number of people chose to stay on in their current roles, 81pc to be precise, most of those who chose not to move on in the last 12 months earned a pay rise. Additionally, 67pc of those who changed jobs did so for a higher salary.

Strong, skilled and supported

In a positive shift from last year’s figures, overall people appear happier in their roles, with levels of dissatisfaction having dropped from 2024. Outside of salary, as shown by the survey, job satisfaction will likely be impacted by how the employee engages with the workspace, their co-workers and their employer. In fact, 64pc of respondents said they value the potential for meaningful work.

Other areas of importance to responding data and analyst professionals included opportunities for career progression (32pc), a friendly relationship with co-workers (30pc), role flexibility (43pc), supportive employers (48pc) and access to further education (16pc).

When it comes to education and upskilling, interestingly, the survey notes a decline in traditional skills such as statistical modelling and predictive approaches, with participation in advanced software engineering and programmatics becoming somewhat stagnated. As new technologies emerge and niche skills become more sought after, the report suggests there is a growing emphasis on modern, scalable technologies such as AI, data visualisation and project management in data roles.

“These findings prove that demand for AI and data-related skills remains high and this is reflected in salary levels, increases and rising optimism about wage growth in 2025. While employees with these skills are in demand, those with the right combination of skills will be in particularly high demand,” said McGlinn.

Malone said the report sheds “light on the key drivers for talent retention and workforce upskilling within the data analytics and AI sectors. By understanding these dynamics, businesses can better position themselves to attract, develop and retain the talent they need to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

“The rapid expansion of AI technologies is beginning to reshape the world of work. As companies seek to leverage these technologies, they must ensure their teams are not only equipped with the latest technical skills but also able to adapt to a constantly changing landscape. This makes investing in talent development and upskilling initiatives more critical than ever.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.