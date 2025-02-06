What trends are shaping the world of work in 2025?

We are barely more than a month into 2025, but patterns and workplace trends are already beginning to emerge.

The workplace of the 21st century is under constant restructuring and is often remoulded by politics, changing societal attitudes, economic success – or the lack of it – and increased innovation.

Though we aren’t even halfway through February, it’s fair to say that 2025 is going to be a transformative year for professionals and the organisations they belong to. So, what working trends and patterns are likely to make an impact as career goers navigate the next year?

Divided values

Since US president Donald Trump began his ‘war on woke’, as it has been coined, a number of executive orders have led to numerous companies and institutions reducing and culling their diversity programmes. While some big names such as Google, Amazon and Meta have responded to the change in policy regarding diverse hiring by halting all activity, others such as Apple are standing firm against calls to review DEI measures.

DEI is likely to become a hot-button issue for organisations and employees going forward, as they attempt to stay aligned with their stakeholders and personal values, while also taking note of external politics and an ever-changing landscape. Companies outside of the US may have to re-address who they are willing to work with in light of recent internal decisions, as the wrong choice may result in loss of revenue and a damaged reputation.

AI skills gap

Research shows that the adoption of AI into modern workplaces is going to continue to be a pain point for many organisations that don’t have a workforce skilled enough to effectively leverage it. While companies are excited about the potential of AI to transform workplace automation, challenges such as fear around the technology, a lack of training and poor organisational infrastructure remain.

The 2025 Hays Salary and Recruiting Trends guide, shows that 45pc of responding employers are having trouble accessing the right skills to enable their organisation to make the best use of AI tools and technologies. A further 84pc of employees questioned said they have not received any AI training or support from their employer, despite 80pc stating that they have an interest in upskilling in this area.

With this in mind, it is likely that conversations around organisational hiring, training and strategy will include AI and tech adoption to a larger degree. Particularly as older generations retire, millennials step into areas of higher responsibility and Gen Z begin to make up more of the workforce.

Home is where your laptop is

Remote and hybrid working have been endlessly discussed since the pandemic first set in and regulations prevented people from engaging fully with in-person work. Once those restrictions were lifted, many chose or were asked to remain working from home as it made financial sense and many preferred it to 100pc on-site work.

However, the tides – as they so often do – have turned once again and many organisations are compelling staff members to fully return to in-person work, despite the popularity of flexible models. Recent research from the IrishJobs Index for Q4 2024 has shown that while the availability of hybrid jobs has stabilised over the years, options for remote work are at a near pre-pandemic low.

With research showing that flexible working is now an expected and highly sought after workplace benefit, it is likely that the conversation will continue across the next year and for employer and employee alike, it could be the crux of a successful or unsuccessful negotiation.

Sustaining sustainability

As we become a more technologically advanced society, organisations and institutions will have to find balance between innovation and sustainability, particularly those in countries working towards the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Employers may find that there is an increased demand for green in-office practices, community engagement and sustainability training, alongside evidence of an organisations’ commitment to ESG and CSR endeavours.

Ultimately, it is going to be a complicated year ahead for professionals and organisations, with many challenges to overcome. But with adversity comes opportunity and employees and company leaders should take it as a chance to upskill, network and advance, for the betterment of all.

