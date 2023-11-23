Three brightly coloured piggy banks with gold coins scattered around them on a very pale yellow background.
Costs and lack of employer input are barriers to workers wanting to upskill

1 hour ago

Research from UCD Professional Academy found that only 42pc of employers provided courses in-house for employees.

The third annual survey of Irish learners by the UCD Professional Academy has found that there is considerable appetite among the population for skills development courses. The academy commissioned Genesis to conduct a representative sample survey of 1,001 people.

More than four in 10 (44pc) of those surveyed said they are possibly considering taking a professional development course in the next twelve months, while a further 22pc would be interested if the right course was available to them.

Just over two-thirds (67pc) have already undertaken a course – and there is a flood in the market of course providers according to the report. Survey participants mentioned international online providers such as Coursera and Udemy, as well as Irish-based providers such as the Irish Management Institute.

Learners want to learn AI and soft skills

The survey singled AI and soft skills courses out as being particularly highly sought after by learners. Earlier this year, UCD Professional Academy’s head of communications, Colin Stoddart, told SiliconRepublic.com that AI and data literacy are major areas of focus for the team at the moment.

Despite the apparent demand for upskilling opportunities, the survey found that only 42pc of employers provided courses in-house for employees. Another thing the research highlighted was the cost barrier for education and upskilling for workers. Lack of funds is preventing many from joining courses; 31pc of respondents who had not previously engaged in upskilling say they cannot afford to take a course.

Despite the Government subsidising a lot of upskilling initiatives, almost a quarter (24pc) of past course-takers feel a lack of Government or public funding is preventing them from taking further upskilling courses.

Hiring Now

Throughout the past few years, Government bodies like the Higher Education Authority have been making efforts to increase cooperation with private industry to provide hands-on courses for people. UCD Professional Academy’s report found that one of those initiatives – MicroCreds.ie – is gaining traction among younger workers wanting to upskill. The report surmised that with increased awareness-raising campaigns for micro-creds short professional courses, their popularity might rise among all age cohorts.

Held back by finances?

Siobhan McAleer, interim CEO at UCD Professional Academy made reference in her commentary on the report to the problem of course costs for many learners. She said the appetite for learning continued despite these financial barriers – and this is a positive thing.

“Despite uncertain economic times, we are very pleased to see the Irish workforce continues to demonstrate a strong interest in upskilling.

“Our third annual upskilling course highlights that individuals who take one upskilling course are much more likely to pursue further upskilling opportunities and continue their professional development journey,” she added.

“In 2023, the EU Year of Skills, UCD Professional Academy hopes that the insights provided in this report can inform the upskilling of Ireland’s workforce, which is essential to ensuring that Ireland can continue to thrive into the future.”

