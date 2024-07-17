How an ‘unachievable’ dream pushed this cybersecurity expert

Lynn Dohm discusses turning your passion into a career and the importance of finding a diverse and engaged community within cybersecurity.

In her early career at the National Center for System Security and Information Assurance, Lynn Dohm found even the term cybersecurity to be almost mystical and unattainable.

“I became fascinated by the different pathways into cybersecurity and how achievable it actually is,” she told SiliconRepublic.com. “This sparked my passion for the field, especially in making it more accessible and attractive to women, as it offers significant opportunities for career growth and financial stability.”

Now, Dohm is the executive director of Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), a position she has held since 2019 and one which, in previous years, seemed out of reach. Previously, the concept of working in this field, “felt over-the-top and un-achievable, which made me even more determined to break those barriers and demonstrate how attainable and rewarding a career in cybersecurity can be”, she explained.

“I’ve worked on streamlining communications and processes for cybersecurity education and workforce initiatives, which further deepened my commitment to this field. Across the last 16 years, “my passion has only grown stronger as I see the critical workforce shortage and the need for diverse talent”.

Finding your community

Prior to joining WiCyS and despite being in a career that she adored, Dohm found that she was constantly seeking and failing to find a sense of community with others in the cybersecurity realm.

“I felt isolated in my work, despite loving what I did. I sought out various professional networks, but none provided the rich, rewarding discussions on cybersecurity workforce pathways and initiatives that I craved,” she said.

That all changed in 2015 when she attended the WiCyS conference in a supporting capacity. “It was a transformative experience”, explained Dohm, who instantly felt a sense of community and alignment with the industry she loved.

“My network and career advanced significantly after that, and I was honoured to be asked to take on the role of executive director in 2019. She added, “the community believed in me even before I fully believed in myself. This supportive environment has been crucial in my professional development and personal growth.”

Obstacles to progress

At WiCyS Dohm’s work is eclectic, with no day being the same as the one before, but a significant aspect of her role is ensuring that the platform remains a vital resource for the cyber community and continues to drive positive change in the industry.

This is not without its difficulties as the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity is inherently challenging, with Dohm citing the navigation of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) and the impact of legislation, as being particularly tough on the community.

“DEI initiatives can sometimes be met with resistance and recent legislative changes in some states have added complexity to our efforts. To overcome these challenges, we focus on education and advocacy, ensuring that our community understands the importance of diversity and inclusion,” she said.

She noted the importance of adaptability and commitment to a common goal, in driving progress and overcoming obstacles. “It’s essential to stay informed and adaptable to these changes. Building strong relationships and fostering a supportive community has been crucial.”

For Dohm, it is vital that group-think mindsets are dismantled and she is of the opinion that diverse perspectives are key to achieving this. She stated underrepresented groups, for example women, bring unique qualities such as problem-solving skills, curiosity, resilience and emotional intelligence.

“To solve unprecedented problems in cybersecurity, we need a variety of identities, ethnicities, cultures, backgrounds and experiences. This diversity helps prevent the illusion of invulnerability and enhances the overall security posture,” said Dohm.

She added “homogeneous groups are more likely to make errors due to a lack of alternative viewpoints. By incorporating diverse perspectives, we can identify and mitigate risks more effectively.”

“In cybersecurity, where threats are constantly evolving, having a diverse team is not just beneficial, it’s essential for staying ahead of potential threats and ensuring robust security measures.”

Positive influence

Her advice for making it in cyber when it intimidates you? “Seek out communities and organisations like WiCyS that can guide you on your journey and help you navigate the various pathways in cybersecurity.”

She would encourage people to remember that, particularly in cybersecurity, there is no one way to enter the field. Whether you see yourself in a technical role, in policy-making, in management or education, there is a place for you and you should take advantage of mentorship opportunities and professional networks.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help or advice and always be open to learning and adapting. The cybersecurity field is dynamic and constantly evolving, so staying curious and proactive will serve you well,” said Dohm.

Dohm herself benefited from strong mentorship, namely the late Eric Spangler, who encouraged her to pursue her passions and helped to elevate her career. Mentorship has been a crucial part of her growth and is also an area in which she has tried to pay it forward, by offering her own guidance and leadership.

Ultimately, she stated “as we advance, the need for diverse talent and perspectives will become even more critical to address the complex and evolving challenges we face. The future of cybersecurity will be shaped by our ability to adapt, innovate, and work together to protect our digital world.”

