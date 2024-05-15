Hybrid working gets a boost in Ireland with new platform

Two companies have teamed up hoping to impact the expanding and evolving landscape of hybrid work.

Vodafone Business Ireland and RingCentral have today (15 May) launched a new hybrid work platform for Irish organisations.

Already available in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany and the UK, Vodafone Business UC aims to provide “seamless communication and collaboration” in the workforce from any device, at any time, worldwide.

Features include collaboration capabilities, team messaging applications and a cloud-based system to streamline workflow and optimise productivity. According to Vodafone Business Ireland, it can be integrated with other popular platforms and, through AI, can “leverage conversation intelligence and actionable insights to augment” the customer experience.

The new platform comes at a time when hybrid working continues to be an important offering for businesses. Just last month, a report from Cpl showed that 66pc surveyed said they avail of hybrid working and 60pc of those would turn down a new position if it didn’t meet their hybrid working needs.

Ireland ranks highly when it comes to hybrid job postings and remote work compared to other European countries, with unified communications cloud penetration standing at 43.7pc. This is expected to grow to more than 80pc in the next four years, requiring innovative, resilient and secure communication solutions to be implemented across dispersed workforces.

For John McCarthy, head of product and partner for Vodafone Business Ireland, the changing needs of the workplace are resulting in a call for “future-ready” technologies. “Legacy voice technologies such as PSTN are sunsetting,” he said.

Lee Williams, the AVP of international service providers for RingCentral, also welcomed the partnership and the opportunity to “broaden [the] European footprint to Ireland”.

“Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral offers a tailored solution, fostering productivity and adaptability, so organisations can facilitate successful hybrid work”, said Williams.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.