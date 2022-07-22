Dublin’s VRAI to develop ‘defence metaverse’ with VR training programme

VRAI is working to create a synthetic environment in which military trainees can learn complex strategies safely and cost-effectively.

Dublin-based VR simulation company VRAI is teaming up with international defence tech company BAE Systems to create a VR and AI-led training programme for military personnel.

The programme will see the two companies harness the potential of VR tech to train people in complex manoeuvres in a secure setting. VRAI is creating synthetic air, land, sea, space and cyber environments. Its technology will enable huge simulation datasets to be captured, stored, analysed and presented back to users and trainers.

Speaking about the partnership with BAE Systems, VRAI co-founder Niall Campion said: “We believe that data, particularly data captured via virtual training, has the power to revolutionise how militaries prepare for operations. By capturing, storing and evaluating individual user performance data within simulation, we can deliver actionable insights to instructors actionable insights personalised to each trainee. Our work with BAE Systems will enable us to bring these insights right to the front line of training.”

VRAI is a former SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week. During the pandemic, Campion told SiliconRepublic.com that VR tech could be a huge advantage for people who work remotely.

In August 2020, the company secured €1.2m in funding to boost VR training tech during Covid-19. The previous year, VRAI set up a women-only technology training programme with national apprenticeships provider FIT.

Globally, VR training is a lucrative business, with Allied Market Research estimating that the market size could reach more than $600bn by 2027.

BAE Systems hopes to deliver on the initial proof of concept for the programme by the end of this year.

According to Stuart Atha, defence capability director for BAE Systems’ air sector, “the modern battlespace is constantly changing and by collaborating with cutting-edge companies like VRAI we can meet this challenge and help our armed forces stay ahead of the curve”.

