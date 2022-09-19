Job mobility most influenced by acquaintances or ‘weak ties’, says research

Researchers found that the strength of the weak ties theory is more true of high-tech industries than lower-tech industries.

New research by US academics has found that so-called ‘weak ties’ between individuals are more impactful than previously thought when it comes to job mobility.

The researchers looked at data from professional networking site LinkedIn to evaluate whether job mobility was dependant on close friends or a wider network of a person’s acquaintances – or ‘weak ties.’

Over a five-year period, the academics tracked the effect of weak ties in the LinkedIn networks of more than 20m people. During that period, 2bn new ties and 600,000 new jobs were recorded. The researchers used experimental variations in LinkedIn’s connection algorithm, which recommends new people to add to a user’s network.

The authors of the study are based in MIT, Stanford University and Harvard Business School. They were assisted by co-authors from LinkedIn. Their paper, A Causal Test of the Strength of Weak Ties was published in AAAS Journal of Science.

Their research found that people’s weakest ties had the greatest impact on job mobility while the strongest ties had the least. This means that your family member is probably not the best person to help you find a job. However, don’t rely exclusively on the algorithm of a professional networking site.

The research showed that although weak ties did increase job transmissions, they only did so to a point. Diminishing returns to tie weakness were observed after a certain point. The strength of weak ties also varied by industry. Weak ties were found to be more impactful in increasing job mobility in high-tech industries. However, they had less of an effect in job mobility on low-tech industries.

The weak ties effect is a long-established sociological theory. The term was first used by Stanford sociologist, Mark Granovetter. In the 70s, Granovetter identified weak ties as a key source of “diffusion of influence and information, mobility opportunity, and community organisation” in a paper published in The American Journal of Sociology.

