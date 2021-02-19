What a more sustainable working world might look like

From greener home offices to sustainable Covid-19 recovery, here’s what you might have missed during Sustainability Week at Siliconrepublic.com.

In our first ever Sustainability Week on Siliconrepublic.com, we explored some of the ways businesses and individuals can work towards a greener future. Having overseen recent research into the impacts of the pandemic on the environment, Accenture’s Karen O’Regan discussed how leaders should keep sustainability a priority in their recovery strategies.

The impacts of Covid-19 have driven a shift in values, she told us, and she’s hopeful that businesses will address the climate crisis more urgently as a result.

“I do believe there is a growing consensus among business leaders that the recovery can be done in a way that drives the energy transition, is broad-based for all demographics and drives sustainable economic growth,” she said.

“More importantly, I hope that the pandemic encourages businesses to consider the people affected by systemic changes and disruptions.”

So what steps can your company take towards greater sustainability? We looked at what some of the world’s most commended businesses are doing right – such as divesting from fossil fuels and switching to renewable energy – and heard tips from green leaders in PwC and Workhuman.

These included setting actionable targets that are evidence-based, such as the goals outlined by the Paris Agreement, and setting up employee resource groups to bring your people on board.

Sustainable working at home was another area we looked at this week. This infographic from Use Space showed us some of the ways we can make our home office greener, such as switching off our screensavers and investing in more environmentally friendly devices.

Career opportunities

In addition to our focus on sustainable working and greener business practices, we covered a number of jobs announcements. There was news from Takeda, KPMG, BT and ThreatLocker, with roles opening up across engineering, sales, networks, manufacturing and more.

The European Space Agency also launched its first call for new astronauts in over a decade. Learn more about the hiring process here.

