Could your name determine your future salary?

Have you ever wondered whether your name could impact your career? In an article for the New Yorker, writer and psychologist Maria Konnikova explained why our names matter in terms of who we become.

Discussing a Harvard study from 1948 that found men with unusual names were more likely to have “flunked out” from school, as well as suggestions from more recent research, Konnikova said that “names can influence everything from our choice of profession and where we live, to the grades we earn and the stocks we invest in”.

According to Resume.io, your first name can say a lot about your job success and future salary. It looked at the 10 most popular baby names in England and Wales in 2018 for both girls and boys, and analysed first name and salary data from multiple sources.

With data from an average salary pool of more than 1,000 given names, Resume.io suggested that, out of the 20 names examined, people called Leo are most likely to have the highest salaries, earning an average annual salary of £41,722.

Out of the 10 top boys’ names, Harry, Muhammad and Jack are likely to have the lowest salaries. However, these average salaries are still higher than any of those associated with the top 10 girls’ names.

The girls’ names on the list with the highest average salaries are Isabella, Ella and Sophia, typically making between £27,000 and £29,000 each year. On the other end of the scale are Olivia, Grace and Mia.

Data for Isla, Ava and Noah could not be found.

