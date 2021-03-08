All Advice People Employers Jobs
Here’s what women at Aon are choosing to challenge for IWD 2021

Five women at Aon tell us how they’ve been making the most of working from home and share their pledges for the International Women’s Day #ChooseToChallenge initiative.

Today (8 March) is International Women’s Day and we spoke to five women working at Aon about how they’ve been finding life during the pandemic and what their are pledges for the #ChooseToChallenge initiative.

#ChooseToChallenge is the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day. The campaign’s site says: “A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day.

“We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.”

Working from home has been challenging for many, but can also offer flexibility for staff. Helen Attenborough has been balancing her role as executive managing director of analytics software and product development at Aon with getting to spend more time with her two-year-old daughter.

Sandy Dang, who is based in Singapore along with Attenborough, is a project manager who has been raising her new-born son over the past six months. Meanwhile, senior business technology analyst Donatella Briguglio has enjoyed the support and trust of her colleagues throughout the pandemic, all while getting married and moving into a new apartment.

‘I pledge… ’

While each of these women have enjoyed the benefits of working from home over the past year, the pandemic has hit women around the world harder than it has men. It’s important that we consider the responsibilities that often unfairly fall to women outside of their day jobs, such as childcare, during these challenging times.

To that end, the five women we spoke to shared their own pledges for International Women’s Day. “I pledge to put people first by working collaboratively to create meaningful solutions together,” said data scientist Aebhín O’Hara Kiernan.

For Margarita Farfán, a business intelligence visualisation developer at the company, her pledge is to “maintain a gender-equal mindset”.

Lisa Ardill joined Silicon Republic as senior careers reporter in July 2019. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. She is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos. Lisa was appointed careers editor in January 2021.

