All Advice People Employers Jobs
Worker wellbeing sees drop during Covid-19, according to Hays
Careers
Image: © Marina Andrejchenko/Stock.adobe.com

Worker wellbeing sees drop during Covid-19, according to Hays

10 seconds ago8 Views

The survey, involving more than 16,000 UK professionals and employers, has demonstrated dips in wellbeing and a lack of adequate support.

New research from global recruitment company Hays has revealed that many professionals in the UK are experiencing negative impacts on their wellbeing as a result of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions in place, such as remote working.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The research is based on a survey of more than 16,000 people, carried out in April and May, in which 61pc rated their wellbeing as positive before restrictions were implemented and just 35pc said it had stayed that way since. Furthermore, participants who referred to their wellbeing negatively rose from 7pc to 23pc.

According to Hays, the biggest challenge identified by those who took part was the lack of social interaction, listed by more than a quarter of employees. This was followed by loneliness, identified by 13pc, and boredom, identified by 11pc.

In light of this and the UK’s Mental Health Awareness Week, Hays has published a call to employers to consider how working from home is affecting the wellbeing of their staff.

Inadequate wellbeing supports

While wellbeing has been a priority for many businesses for some time now, 44pc of the workers surveyed by Hays said that support from their employers has become more important to them since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place.

More than three-quarters of participants, for example, said that their employer holds a responsibility to look after staff wellbeing. And yet, 49pc said that their employer has not provided any wellbeing support since remote working began.

Click here to visit the Hays Viewpoint blog.

For employers that are making efforts to support staff wellbeing, the measures listed include social activities, counselling and training. Such initiatives are clearly a priority for the people surveyed, given that almost half said work-life balance has become more of a priority for them while working remotely.

Highlighting the importance of staff mental health, Simon Winfield, managing director of Hays UK & Ireland, said: “The wellbeing of staff needs to be a top priority for all organisations as the impact of the virus is felt on our personal and professional lives.

“Everybody will be having different experiences, so it’s important to maintain frequent updates and be as transparent as possible as our way of working continues to change.

“Some of the steps managers can take include regular video updates with their teams, being flexible with schedules and expectations and offering wellbeing training. We can’t replicate the old ways of office life, but we can make sure that better support systems are in place to help our teams through the changes and challenges.”

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

More from careers

Worker wellbeing sees drop during Covid-19, according to Hays
4 key traits of a compassionate leader
Worker wellbeing sees drop during Covid-19, according to Hays
5 technology skills companies will need after Covid-19
Worker wellbeing sees drop during Covid-19, according to Hays
How Covid-19 has impacted teams in the CX industry
Worker wellbeing sees drop during Covid-19, according to Hays
Prosperity predicts increased demand for e-commerce and digital skills

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading