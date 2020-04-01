Workhuman is offering two services for free to help remote employees connect

To encourage companies to keep employee connections going while working remotely, Workhuman has made two of its cloud services free for one year.

Social recognition platform provider Workhuman has announced that two of its flagship products will be available for free for the next 12 months. The Dublin-founded company said it hopes to give users the tools to “address social isolation during the global pandemic”.

Workhuman’s Life Events and Conversations services are the products on offer. Both are provided through Workhuman Cloud, which the company described as a platform that “empowers and encourages social and emotional connections during a time of crisis, when people need it most”.

Life Events is a tool that allows users to share details of major life events with team members, including weddings, new babies and acts of kindness. By making it free for a year, Workhuman hopes to help companies “recognise and celebrate that life continues during times of crisis”.

A Workhuman and Society for Human Resource Management report suggested that when employees are even somewhat satisfied with how life events are celebrated at work, they are almost twice as likely to say that their company is a good place to work.

The other service, Conversations, is geared towards facilitating remote connections through organised catch-ups with managers and colleagues. Workhuman’s goal with this tool is to help teams remain connected while “navigating uncertainty” and to “stay aligned on fluid priorities and short-term goals”.

In previous research, Workhuman found that employees who partake in regular check-ins with their manager are more than twice as likely to trust them and five times less likely to be disengaged.

Workhuman CEO Eric Mosley said tools such as Life Events and Conversations could be useful for remote teams at the moment.

“The world’s workforce is in social despair due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s more important than ever that business leaders are creating and maintaining human connections with their entire workforce,” he said.

“Humanity loves company and today’s distributed and isolated workforces are presenting a major challenge to business leaders when it comes to maintaining a strong company culture and keeping employees engaged.

“It’s incredibly important that employee lives are being recognised and celebrated, gratitude and optimism is being shared, and managers have an ongoing cadence of check-ins with their people. It is our hope that these mission-critical tools can help organisations connect their people during these unprecedented times.”