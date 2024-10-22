Has there been a rise in discrimination and far-right views at work?

Matrix Recruitment’s latest survey has shown that discrimination and a rise in far-right sentiment are of key concern to workers in 2024.

Discrimination in the workplace can completely disrupt working life. From lower morale, productivity and commitment, to decreased profits and even the potential for legal recourse, intolerance and bigotry pose a significant threat to the working world and the people in it.

Undoubtedly, we have come a long way in terms of increased awareness of diversity, equality and inclusion measures (DEI), aimed at ensuring fair and equitable treatment for all members of the workforce, regardless of age, gender, religion, sexual orientation or disability. However, as evidenced by the Matrix Recruitment Workplace Equality Report, there is still much to be done to empower marginalised groups to break through the metaphorical glass ceiling.

In August, hiring company Matrix Recruitment surveyed 1,283 adults working in a range of industries across Ireland for its seventh workplace report. Bias and ultra-conservative thinking rose to the top as key concerns, with three-quarters of respondents stating that their place of employment has had issues with discrimination and one-quarter are of the belief that there has been a rise in far-right sentiment at work.

One-third of respondents have personally experienced workplace discrimination, while a further 27pc have witnessed and experienced it. Research suggests that workplace discrimination can cause high turnover for businesses and certainly, as shown by the recent survey, 77pc of respondents admitted to leaving or considered leaving a job based on this issue.

Bias has many forms

Discriminatory behaviour can take many shapes in the workplace. As indicated by the survey, gender discrimination, ageism and racism are among the most common forms of workplace prejudice, with 36pc of respondents stating that gender bias is alive and well. This figure stood at 25pc in last year’s survey, indicating a worrying increase in the number of people exposed to gender-based discrimination.

The gender pay gap has long been the elephant in the room, with figures from the International Labour Organisation suggesting that on average, women earn roughly 20pc less than their male counterparts globally. More than 70pc of responding women stated that there is a glass ceiling for women in the workplace, while 41pc of women and just 18pc of men revealed they know they are being paid less than someone of the opposite gender with the same role and level of responsibility.

Ageism is also an issue in the workplace, with some people of the belief that older employees have less to contribute to the working world, as well as belief in the commonly held misconception that older employees are incapable of adapting to new technologies.

71pc of respondents to the survey said that Ireland has an issue with workplace ageism, a figure that is down by 7pc in comparison to last year’s numbers. 71pc of respondents also think that employees younger than 50 are given more opportunities to advance.

Those who are of the opinion that older employees have less to contribute were in the minority, as 96pc of people believing that years of experience, mentorship, loyalty and reliability were all key attributes that those over 50 contribute to the workplace. The tiny minority of naysayers were of the belief that older employees have less energy, technical ability or willingness to adapt.

“The notion that older workers are not as technologically competent as younger colleagues is not new, but it’s interesting to see how this perception has deepened over the past three years – this may be attributed to the increasing use of AI technology in the workplace,” said Rena Weld, the recruitment manager at Matrix Recruitment.

“Over the past 12 months, we have really started to see how this new technology is changing our world of work and how job roles are changing as a result. Key to resolving this issue is to offer employees the opportunity to upskill and providing in-house training to ensure that all employees, regardless of age, can get on board with these new ways of working.”

Rising bigotry

Globally, there has been a rise in far-right thinking, with many political leaders, organisations and well-known individuals sharing ultra-conservative views on widespread social media platforms. A quarter of survey respondents stated that they have seen a rise in far-right behaviours in their place of work, with 63pc stating that there has been a notable increase in discriminatory remarks and jokes at work.

Half of the respondents felt that co-workers often minimised or dismissed verified facts relating to the discrimination of minority groups and 48pc stated they had witnessed colleagues engaging in the spreading of misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Worryingly more than one-third said that they worked with someone who openly opposed DEI initiatives in the workplace.

“It is clear from our survey findings that discrimination remains a significant issue in Irish workplaces,” said Weld. “It’s alarming to see how many people have either experienced or witnessed it firsthand and that so many careers have been affected. Employers need to understand that they have a fundamental responsibility to address these kinds of issues in the workplace.

“The fact that nearly all respondents (97%) say employers should actively provide support speaks volumes. It’s time for workplaces to take real, decisive action to ensure equality and fairness for all staff.”

