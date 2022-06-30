59pc of bosses can’t tell how their staff are progressing due to bad work habits

Research by Wrike found that without a single work platform in place that can track all work across an organisation, there exists a very low level of visibility amongst knowledge workers and leaders.

New research from work management platform Wrike has found that businesses could be losing millions each year due to unproductive work habits.

Wrike surveyed 2,800 business leaders and knowledge workers in the US and UK to determine the financial and human cost of unproductive work habits. The company refers to these habits as “the dark matter of work.”

According to Wrike, the dark matter of work lives in synchronous applications and unstructured work. This includes instant message threads and video calls, as well as the gaps between systems and applications that aren’t integrated.

The average number of employees each organisation surveyed had was 3,200. The study found that companies of this size could lose up to $52m annually in wasted time caused by unproductive meetings, duplicated efforts, information seeking, and status check-ins. It also found they could lose $8.2m as a result of delayed or cancelled projects and $427,000 in employee churn.

Smaller organisations with 100 employees can lose more than $1.65m a year. Those with 100,000 staff can lose more than $1.65bn.

Wrike’s research found that without a single work platform in place that can track and align all work across an organisation, there exists a very low level of visibility amongst knowledge workers and leaders.

For example, 86pc of business leaders surveyed have had to adopt new communication and collaboration tools to support remote and hybrid working. This has added to the complexity of understanding individual employees’ work.

Knowledge workers said they use 14 applications every day. Nine new applications were rolled out on average amongst businesses as a result of the pandemic. However, business leaders said that they can only integrate 51pc of their applications.

The average knowledge worker sends and receives 295 work-related messages each day. The majority (62pc) said they felt overworked, while 78pc said they felt they were working at cross-purposes with their colleagues. Knowledge workers spend an average of 18 working days a year in meetings.

The vast majority of knowledge workers (94pc) said that a single source of truth for information would reduce stress in their teams. More than half (59pc) of business leasers said they found it impossible to tell how their employees were progressing on tasks because so much of the relevant information is in a black hole.

“Left unchecked, the dark matter of work has the potential to devastate organisations,” said Alexey Korotich, VP of product, Wrike.

“The current economic climate has created an urgent need for organisations to increase efficiency and drive up productivity while providing their employees with a genuine sense of purpose in the work they contribute,” according to Andrew Filev, SVP at Wrike.

“The digital era has created a new level of chaos and misalignment, which is exacerbated by the over-proliferation of apps and data. It has actually begun offsetting major projects and losing organisations their best talent. Neither of which organisations can afford as we move into a turbulent economic market. In order to survive this next stage with optimum efficiency, it is going to be critical for organisations to understand the depth of work complexities and what they need to do right now to overcome them.”

